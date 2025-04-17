Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction to fan’s suggestion for latest AI trend

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, endorsed a fan's suggestion about the LSU women's basketball star. Johnson has been phenomenal on and off the court.

On the court, she is one of the best players in college basketball. Off the court, the LSU star has been making waves in the rap world and has even collaborated with superstars like Lil Wayne and Pusha T.

On Wednesday, her mom, Brooks, shared a fan's Instagram story, which features a snap from the LSU star's PUMA campaign. The fan also predicted that Johnson's doll collection would be sold out if it were released into the market.

"They need to make a Flau'jae doll collection. That would have your rap and basketball. I know it would be sold out in a matter of seconds. All the young fans would have a little Flau'jae with them to give them courage," the fan wrote.

Johnson's mom approved of the post with the caption:

"I love this."

Flau'jae Johnson's mom approves a fan's suggestion on the LSU star on IG story. Image via @kiajbrooks

As one of the biggest names in women's college basketball, Johnson partnered with many top brands, thanks to her mother who manages her career.

The Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals include JBL, PUMA, Papa Johns, Amazon, Unrivaled, Experian, Powerade, Google Pixel among many others, which have been valued at $1.5 million, according to On3.

Flau'jae Johnson features in PUMA's “Stay in Rotation” campaign

Sneaker giant PUMA released the first installment of the new multi-brand spring style campaign, “Stay in Rotation,” which featured LSU standout guard Flau'jae Johnson.

In the campaign, Johnson champions the Gen Z women and men's style, which redefines their fashion choices through experimentation. PUMA is offering several designs, including the Speedcat, Speedcat Ballet and La France.

“This partnership with Foot Locker is a dream come true. I’ve always believed that style has no limits, and the ‘Stay in Rotation’ campaign is all about having options and owning your look from the ground up,” Johnson said.

“For this campaign, I’m stepping out in my favorite PUMA sneakers because no matter where I am or what I’m doing, the right kicks don’t just complete the fit – they elevate my whole vibe and bring energy to every move.”

Meanwhile, Johnson would be returning for her senior season with the Lady Tigers, where she is expected to take on a leadership role and help Kim Mulkey's team do better than they did during this past season.

