Flau'Jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks could not resist showing her admiration after former Tennessee player, Rickea Jackson, dropped some stunning photos on her Instagram page on Wednesday. The WNBA star was decked out in a zebra-stripped short dress, showing off her long legs in a pair of black heeled shoes.

"Heelz & hoopz," she captioned the photos which were posted on Thursday.

Brooks took to the comment section to show her love for the Los Angeles Sparks' star.

"Get it boo ❤️❤️❤️," the momager wrote.

Kia Brooks drops comment on Rickea Jackson's IG photos. -(Image Source:Instagram/@rickea)

Jackson began her collegiate journey at Mississippi State, where she scored a season-high 34 points in a 92–85 overtime win against Auburn. In her junior year, she transferred to Tennessee, repeating her season-high 34 points in an 80-71 win over Kentucky.

As a senior, the Detroit-native averaged 19.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks as the fourth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA. She finished her rookie season averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in all of her 40-season regular games. Additionally, Jackson earned a spot on the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She is also scheduled to play in the Unrivaled league which kicks off on Jan. 17.

Flau'Jae Johnson reflects on a controversial rap song that involved Hailey Van Lith

LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson is winning on and off the court. On the court, she is leading the Lady Tigers, averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 49.3 percent shooting.

Off the court, Johnson has proven that she has what it takes to become the next rap superstar. However, things were not smooth-sailing for the Georgia native a few years ago.

Recently, Johnson made a Snapchat post to reflect on a controversial rap song she had released in May 2023 called “Put it On Da Floor.”

“Randomly just thought about when they tried to cancel me for that one bar” she captioned the post with a laugh-crying emoji.

The song was a cover of Latto’s song featuring Cardi B. But a line of the song, “In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers,” sparked a backlash from fans who believed it referenced the 9/11 incident. Johnson was actually drawing a connection between Porsche 911 and Sept. 11, 2001.

She also referenced her then-teammate, Hailey Van Lith.

“Can’t buy respect, it ain’t that cheap. I gotta eat, can’t break a sweat, review that chef like I was Keith. We got Van Lith, that’s what I stress if they suggest we can’t repeat,” she rapped.

Johnson later deleted the song from X (formerly Twitter). LSU issued an apology and she addressed the situation with her own apology as well.

