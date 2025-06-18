Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction to Mikaylah Williams' dominant FIBA 3×3 showcase

Mikaylah Williams is honing her skill set this offseason, and Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, hyped her up. Williams is representing the United States in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup this summer, and one of her buckets was posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
In the clip, Williams showed off her ball control before knocking down a jumper.
"Bag so deep like the fries at the bottom🥶😤," FIBA 3x3 wrote.
Brooks dropped a three-word reaction in the comments section.
"Let's Geaux MK🏝️," Brooks said.
This isn't the first time Brooks hyped up an athlete other than her daughter. She is Johnson's "momager," and often shows her support Johnson and others on social media.
In May, former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition. Dunne shared the exciting news on her Instagram.
Brooks also celebrated her achievement.
"Yeah!!!🙏🏾❤️," Brooks commented.
Flau'jae Johnson pays tribute to late father in music video
Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, may be her "momager," but her dad was an icon. Johnson's father is Savannah-based rapper Camoflague, who died before her birth. The LSU star and rapper paid tribute to her dad on the music video of her song, "Remember When."
"Y'all go run up my new video Remember When‼️," Johnson wrote in her Instagram caption. "This one for my pops Camoflauge — the real legend. I'm the Don Daughter fr 💫 Let's keep his name alive..." Johnson wrote on Instagram on June 7.
Camoflauge was killed in a shooting incident six months before Johnson was born; however, she's keeping his memory alive.
Johnson has also proven that musical talent runs in the family. When she's playing for the Tigers, she's in the studio creating new music. Johnsn has been releasing music since 2017 and put out two full-length albums last year. She released "Best of Both Worlds" in 2024, and her first full-length R&B project, "Flau & B," on Valentine's Day.
Twenty-two years after her father's death, Johnson is carrying on his legacy with a music career of her own.
