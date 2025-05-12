Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction as new LSU commit Kate Koval impresses in practice

Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks sent a warm welcome message to LSU women's basketball newest addition, Kate Koval. Koval hit the transfer portal, following Notre Dame's exit from the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

On Monday, Elevate With Eleven shared a video of Koval, addressing her fans. She thanked the basketball training camp and invited fans to her first game in LSU colors next season.

"Hi Elevate family. This is Kate. I just want to thank you guys for this amazing time being together and elevating our game together this past month. This month I'm gonna be heading down to Baton Rouge. So if any of you are ever down there, give me a hop and come to the game," Koval said.

"For all the girls I trained with, I wish you all the best next season and I will see you at the next level," the former Fighting Irish forward added.

Brooks shared the video on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"Let's Geaux Beautiful!!"

Kia Brooks shares Kate Koval's video on her IG story. Image via @kiajbrooks

Born in Ukraine, Koval arrived in the United States in 2021 and became the No. 5 player in the Class of 2024. She played high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York.

The Ukrainian forward played her freshman season with Notre Dame, averaging 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 45.1 percent shooting per game during the 2024-25 season.

Kate Koval commits to LSU

LSU women's basketball added Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval to the roster for next season. The Lady Tigers made the transfer announcement on April 7.

“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” coach Kim Mulkey said. “Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”

Koval played a crucial role in Notre Dame's impressive 2024-25 season, despite having limited time on the court. She led the Fighting Irish with 55 blocks throughout the season, recording over four blocks in six games. Koval also had 40 points, 33 rebounds, eight assists, and 15 blocks in her first three games at Notre Dame.

She became the first basketball player to reach those numbers in any three-game span after Kentucky's Anthony Davis. Koval now joins MiLaysia Fulwiley and Amiya Joyner as LSU tries to rebuild the team after losing Last-Tear Poa, Sa'Myah Smith, Aalyah Del Rosario and Jersey Wolfenbarger to the transfer portal.

