Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction to Paige Bueckers’ first 30-point game of WNBA career

Former UConn star Paige Bueckers is in the early stages of her WNBA career and is already emerging as a star. She performed well in the first six games of her season but was forced to miss the Dallas Wings' next four games because of concussion protocols.

On Wednesday, she made her return to the Wings' lineup in style. She put up 35 points, marking the first time in her young career that she eclipsed 30 points. The Overtime WBB Instagram account posted about it on Wednesday night:

"FIRST 30+ POINT GAME OF HER PRO CAREER IKTR."

Many fans flocked to the comments to celebrate Bueckers' performance. One of those fans was the mother of LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson, Kia Brooks. She dropped a three-word reaction to her 35-point night.

"Yes my girl," Brooks wrote.

Despite Paige Bueckers' impressive performance, the Dallas Wings were not able to come out with the win. They lost 93-80 to the Phoenix Mercury. It was the Wings' sixth loss in a row.

The Wings are not off to a good start to the season. They have a 1-10 record through their first 11 games of the season, only registering one win, 109-87 over the Connecticut Sun on May 27.

Paige Bueckers speaks about her performance after the Wings loss to the Mercury

While it was an incredible scoring night for Bueckers, her Wings were still not able to come out with the win. Paige Bueckers spoke with the media after the game, remaining humble and saying she could have used her voice more.

"I mean I was coming back from a break and I feel like I could have used my voice more, been more disruptive, crashed the glass more," Bueckers said. "So as I get my wind under me, I’ll be better in those areas. But like I said, just trying to contribute in other areas and whatever that looks like on any given night and will try to put my full effort toward that."

A big issue for the Wings was efficiency. While Bueckers performed well, shooting 13 for 19 from the field and five for seven from three-point range, the rest of the team had a bad shooting night. Bueckers' teammates shot 16 for 48 from the field and zero for 12 from three-point range. It would be hard for any team to win with those shooting performances.

