  • College Basketball
  Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction for South Carolina star Ta'niya Latson's fun moments with Azzi Fudd and other stars

Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction for South Carolina star Ta'niya Latson's fun moments with Azzi Fudd and other stars

By Pranav Khatri
Published Aug 04, 2025 14:36 GMT
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Ta'Niya Latson will enter her senior year at the South Carolina Gamecocks next season. The 5-foot-8 guard was seen bringing the energy along with UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd in a video posted by Unrivaled Basketball on Instagram on Sunday. Latson, who was mic'd up, was seen converting some shots and having fun at the Unrivaled Basketball event.

"Ta’Niya is gonna be MUST SEE TV 📺," the post was captioned.
"I'm mic'd up, do you have anything to say to the people? Ta'Niya Latoson asked Azzi Fudd. "This is what its all about. Hey she got that cannon. Liv, just relax a little bit, just a little, let's go."

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, also dropped a three-word reaction in the comments section of the post.

"Beautiful young lady ❤️😍," Brooks commented.
Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction for South Carolina star Ta'niya Latson's fun moments with Azzi Fudd and other stars (Image via Instagram @unrivaledbasketball)
Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 3-word reaction for South Carolina star Ta’niya Latson’s fun moments with Azzi Fudd and other stars (Image via Instagram @unrivaledbasketball)

Latson, who played at the Florida State Seminoles for three seasons, announced her transfer to the Gamecocks in an Instagram post on April 8. She made her debut for the Seminoles on Nov. 7, 2022, scoring 28 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a massive 113–50 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

She played 93 games in three seasons and averaged 22.5 points while shooting 44.8%, including 32.6% from behind the arc. She also grabbed 4.4 rebounds, dished out 3.9 assists, recorded 0.5 blocks and stole the ball 1.8 times in 30.2 minutes per game.

Latson was also awarded the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year, WBCA Freshman of the Year and USBWA National Freshman of the Year, and was included in the First-team All-ACC in all three seasons. Last season, she scored 731 points and became the NCAA season scoring leader.

Flau'jae Johnson's LSU knocked out Ta'Niya Latson's Florida State from the NCAA Tournament

Despite Ta'Niya Latson's 30-point outing in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Kim Mulkey's LSU sealed a resounding 101-71 win to knock Latson and her team out of the tournament.

While Johnson recorded 13 points, three assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes, the Tigers were led by Sa'Myah Smith, Aneesha Morrow and Mikaylah Williams, who combined to score 74 points.

Ta'Niya Latson will now be joined by five-star small forward, Agot Makeer, from Crestwood Prep High School and four-star small forward Ayla McDowell from Cy Springs, from the Class of 2025 next season.

Edited by John Maxwell
