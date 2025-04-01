Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 4-word reaction on Last-Tear Poa’s snaps after LSU’s Elite Eight exit

Last-Tear Poa wrapped up her final game with the Tigers after LSU lost 72-65 to the UCLA Bruins on Sunday. The guard spent her freshman season in junior college before transferring to Baton Rouge for the next three years.

On Monday, Poa posted a photo dump of her time at LSU on Instagram. It included pictures of her training, from game days and those with the Tigers' fans and her teammates.

"Say 13," she captioned the post.

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, commented on Poa's post.

"We love you beautiful 😍❤️," she wrote.

Johnson's mother Kia Brooks' comment on Poa's post (Credits:Instagram/@lasttear_poa11)

Johnson and Poa have become close over the years. The Melbourne, Australia native spent her Christmas with the LSU junior's family. Brooks shared a moment of Poa sharing a playful headlock with her son, Trayron Milton, on Instagram and wrote:

"@LASTTEAR_POA11 Since traveling back to Australia would've taken four days round-trip, Poa joined my family for Christmas instead. I believe holidays are for sharing with loved ones. So we welcomed her with open arms and created some unforgettable memories."

With her college career wrapped up, Last-Tear Poa has the option of declaring for the WNBA draft or exploring a career in her home country or overseas.

Last-Tear Poa looks back at her basketball career

When Last-Tear Poa arrived at LSU as a sophomore, she immediately found her spot and helped the Tigers win the 2023 NCAA championship. As she wrapped up her final year, Poa looked back at her college career in a Senior Saturday tribute video for LSU's Instagram in February.

"Basketball is my go-to when I need it. It taught me how to be tough. It taught me how to stay disciplined," the guard said.

Talking about her role within the team, Poa said:

"I try to bring this spark to the team. So I love, like doing the little stuff that people don't do, and especially charges. It's a lot, because it takes a lot on your body, but I'll do whatever it takes to win. The one thing that I've always been is, being a good teammate first. I can just bring the energy back."

In her senior season, Poa averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She helped the Tigers to Elite Eight appearances back-to-back.

