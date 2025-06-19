Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 4-word reaction as LSU star features in Women’s AmeriCup Team trials group

Flau'jae Johnson is staying busy on the basketball court this offseason, and her mom is living for it. Kia Brooks showed support for her superstar daughter on Instagram on Thursday.

Johnson is participating in the Women's American Team Trials and was featured in the team photo, alongside other college women's basketball stars like TCU's Olivia Miles and Iowa State star Audi Crooks. Brooks shared the photo with her 117K Instagram followers and added a four-word reaction.

"Look at our girl!!❤️💙🤍🇺🇸🙏🏾4️⃣ Flau'jae #TeamUSA #Americup #Trials #Flaujae #Big4," Brooks wrote.

This isn't the first time Brooks has shown support for an LSU baller's offseason basketball endeavors. On Wednesday, Johnson's teammate Mikaylah Williams flexed her skills for FIBA 3x3 women's. The sophomore guard was featured in a video by the league on Instagram where she showed off her ball-handling skills by working through traffic and draining a shot from deep.

"Bag so deep like the fries at the bottom🥶😤," the Instagram caption read.

Brooks hyped her up in the comments.

"Let's Geaux MK🏝️," Brooks commented.

Kia Brooks shows love to LSU star Mikaylah Williams

The Tigers women's basketball team is staying busy on the court this offseason, and Brooks is showing off how proud she is on social media.

Flau'jae Johnson shares throwback content

Flau'jae Johnson has been reminiscing on the past as of late. The LSU star has been giving fans a glimpse into her childhood by sharing throwback content on her Instagram.

A video posted by Johnson highlights her lifelong commitment to basketball. Laura Correnti, CEO of Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment, posted an Instagram clip of 13-year-old Johnson running alongside a car to practice her speed.

"Flau'jae at 13 years old💜 so don't let people fool you with the overnight success #nissancar," Correnti said.

Johnson reposted the clip and added her reaction.

"No lie😭😭," Johnson wrote.

Flau’jae Johnson shares a throwback video

Johnson shared another piece of her childhood on her Instagram story just a few days later. She posted a photo of herself posing in a stylish leopard outfit. The LSU star wore a leopard print jacket with a white tank top and jeans. She added to the outfit with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings with a pearl hair tie. Johnson posted the picture with her song "OTW" playing.

Flau’jae Johnson shares a throwback picture

Johnson is showing she's always been a style icon who is dedicated to growing her basketball skillset.

