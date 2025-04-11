Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 4-word reaction to Paige Bueckers’ comment on UConn’s “power of friendship”

During her exclusive interview with the "TODAY Show" on Wednesday, Paige Bueckers discussed her first national championship and much more. While talking about the reasons behind UConn's 12th NCAA title, the guard reflected on the camaraderie and togetherness of the team.

Ad

"I saw on social media they were saying UConn won based on the power of friendship," she said.

"It’s so accurate just how much we love each other, how much we’re connected, how much we’ve been through as individuals, as a team and how much it’s bonded us and helped us become national champions."

Ad

Trending

As ESPNW's Instagram handle dedicated a specific post to Bueckers' comments, Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks showcased her support for the star guard with a repost on her Instagram story on Thursday.

"What a beautiful message," she wrote on her repost.

Kia Brooks reacts as Bueckers shares the camaraderie within the UConn Huskies | @kiajbrooks/ig

Kia Brooks has cultivated a unique fanbase behind her entrepreneurial ventures, social media commentary and constant support for Johnson. Moreover, Brooks is also a staple when it comes to hyping up other members of the Tigers and college basketball stars.

Ad

Paige Bueckers has good relations with Johnson and her family, as indicated by a brief video posted by a fan in December 2024. In the video, the UConn guard is holding one of Brooks' sons and dabbing the other one up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson and Bueckers have also ventured together in the recent past. Last offseason, the two guards coached opposing teams at the Overtime Select camp and participated in a pick-up game with notable high school prospects. The UConn guard also appeared on Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast during the 2024 offseason.

Paige Bueckers highlighted personal influences on national success

Apart from highlighting the influences that factored in the team's success, Paige Bueckers also expressed the personal inspirations that played out in her storybook-like journey. She mentioned WNBA's Minnesota Lynx alongside Lindsay Whalen and Maya Moore.

Ad

"I was just a little girl aspiring to be in the league, the Minnesota Lynx dynasty was everything for me," she said. "So, to grow up watching Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and the rest of that dynasty and to be able to share that experience and be a part of that is just. It's surreal to say."

Paige Bueckers has declared for the draft and is assumed to have her name called first on April 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here