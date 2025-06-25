Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks is ecstatic after daughter receives her "signature number" on team U.S.A. jersey

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson was selected in the 12-member Team U.S.A. for the upcoming FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile. The 5-foot-10 guard will have the opportunity to make her U.S.A. Basketball debut in the competition, which will run from June 28 to July 6.

Johnson will be rocking her favorite No. 4 jersey at the tournament. She shared the news with her family over FaceTime, and they were thrilled, not just about her making the team, but also about her getting her go-to number.

On Tuesday, Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, shared an Instagram post featuring a screenshot of their FaceTime call, along with photos of Flau'jae proudly wearing her No. 4 Team U.S.A. jersey. She captioned the post with a heartfelt message:

"God doesn't play about my kid @flaujae!" Brooks wrote. "When I say favor is real, it's real. She rocked #26 at tryouts, but #4 is her signature number and means a lot to our family and her brand. Normally, the U.S.A. team veterans hold seniority on jersey numbers, making it tough to get your preferred number, so many don't play in their original number. But I just want to say thank you, God You're amazing!"

Flau'jae Johnson, concluded her junior season with the LSU Tigers and is a potential 2026 WNBA draft lottery pick. She was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but decided to remain at LSU for the 2025-2026 college basketball season.

Johnson made an instant impact at LSU, helping the team win the NCAA championship as a freshman, averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. This past season as a junior, she took her game to new heights, putting up 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight.

Flau'jae Johnson is ready to give it her all for Team U.S.A.

While training with Team U.S.A. ahead of the FIBA Women's AmeriCup, Flau'jae Johnson spoke about her drive, her preparation and what she hopes to bring to the team.

"It doesn't matter who's scoring most of the points, it doesn't matter, you just want to impact the game," Flau'jae Johnson said. "I feel like U.S.A. is gonna help me in that way, I'm not nervous, I came here to play. I've been working so hard with my trainer. And just to see what I've been working on translate here, it feels good bro."

Johnson is one of five players who will be making their Team U.S.A. debut. Basketball competitive debuts at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament.

