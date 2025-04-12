Flau’Jae Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, took to social media to hype up LSU Tigers star Mikaylah Williams after she was named the CCACSA Student Athlete of the Month for April. According to LSU, the award is given to students based on their “commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.”

Ad

And for April, Williams stands out in the female category, while footballer Paul Mubenga won the award in the male category.

LSU shared a post on Instagram, highlighting Williams as the student-athlete of the month. It shared a picture of Williams with the caption, “On the court and in the classroom: Mikaylah Williams is a CCACSA Student-Athlete of the month for April.

Ad

Trending

Brooks, highlighted the post and wrote, “She's on that island enhancing her game and studying. I don't know another.”

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brook,s hypes up LSU standout Mikaylah Williams (Image by Instagram/@Kiajbrooks)

Aside from that, she commented on the original post from LSU, “I love this 12,” referring to Williams' jersey number.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, hypes up LSU standout Mikaylah Williams (Image by Instagram/@Kiajbrooks)

Williams had a good campaign with LSU last season. The sophomore guard played 37 games all season and averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for her team. Her last game for LSU was the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight against the UCLA Bruins.

Ad

Mikaylah Williams recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, but she could not help the Tigers avoid the 72-65 defeat.

Kia Brooks is always supporting Flau'jae Johnson and her friends

Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams have a great relationship at LSU. Although Johnson is a big star because of her impressive ability on the court and her budding music career, she has maintained a good relationship with her colleagues.

Ad

Meanwhile, Johnson also has a highly supportive mom in Brooks, who also serves as her manager. Brooks is very involved in her daughter's life, and that is quite evident because of the big strides that the 21-year-old has been making.

Johnson is coming off a very good season with LSU that saw her put up 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Remarkably, she also managed to release an album, despite having to balance the demands of college basketball and academics.

Ad

Brooks also shows some love to Johnson occasionally. This is not the first time that she has hype her daughter's friends.

During the course of last season, she hyped up Johnson, Williams and Aneesah Morrow when the three of them were featured on SLAM'S cover.

Kia Brooks' support has been key to her daughter's rise, and it will pay off for sure, as Johnson is expected to eventually light up the WNBA in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here