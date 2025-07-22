Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, beamed with pride seeing her daughter pose for pictures and sign autographs at the All-Star Weekend Meet &amp; Greet. Brooks shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account and then reshared it on her IG story.&quot;She's not even in the @wnba yet and @flaujae Meet &amp; greet line was around the corner. The support is truly a blessing to see!! Thank you,&quot; Brooks captioned her story with a teary eyed and a joined hands emoji.Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks pens heartfelt message as fans line up for meet and greet with LSU star at the WNBA All Star weekend (Image via Instagram @kiajbrooks)Here's the original post with a heartfelt caption shared by Kia Brooks.&quot;@flaujae killed it at the @wnba All-Star weekend Meet &amp; Greet with @dickssportinggoods 🤩 But what really stood out was her willingness to stay and meet every fan, even after her time was up.&quot;That's the kind of commitment to her fans that makes me proud to be her #1 supporter and mom. It’s beautiful to see that she genuinely cares.See the love knowing she’s not in the league yet is beautiful. 🙏🏾❤️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFlau'jae Johnson will enter her senior year at LSU. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points on 46.8% shooting, including 38.3% from the three-point line and 81.0% from the charity stripe.She also grabbed 5.6 rebounds, dished out 2.5 assists, stole the ball 1.7 times and recorded 0.9 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game in 34 games. One of her best performances came in the 107-100 win against the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 31, where she recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.Flau'jae Johnson wins her first gold medal with Team USATeam USA clinched another gold medal at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Chile, after defeating Brazil by a 92-84 scoreline in the final.Flau'jae Johnson averaged 4.3 points on 32.4% shooting, including 30.0% from the three-point line. She also grabbed 3.3 rebounds, dished out 1.0 assist, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 11.8 minutes per game in seven games.Her best game came in the massive 110-44 win against Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals, when she recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block.