Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks pokes fun at husband Ameen Brooks as he jokes about having another kid on Mother’s Day

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks is done having babies and she let her husband Ameen Brooks know. The couple has three children together, all boys. They also have Johnson and her brother, whom her mother had in a previous relationship, and Brooks' two children from another previous relationship.

On Sunday, Johnson's stepdad posted a photo of his wife posing with their youngest son, Aythan Brooks, to celebrate her on Mother's Day. In the post, he playfully insinuated that he wanted another child.

"Baby thank you for giving me another king. Let's go again Mashallah," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Johnson's mom acknowledged his sweet message but made it clear that there will not be another child from her. She shared the post on her own Instagram story, with the caption:

"You're son welcome honey but no sir."

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks shares husband Ameen Brooks' Mother's Day IG story. Image via @kiajbrooks

The Brooks are known for always showcasing their lifestyles on social media. They are also jointly invested in Johnson's career as a basketball player and music artist. The LSU guard's mom manages her Name, Image, and Likeness deals while her stepdad manages her travel itinerary with her music team.

Flau'jae Johnson mentions Caitlin Clark in latest rap

LSU guard and rising rap star Flau'jae Johnson made waves after she rapped a fire line with old basketball rival Caitlin Clark in her latest track. The LSU standout guard, who helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, posted a TikTok video on Friday that featured her delivering the line in her song, "Help Me."

"“Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark,” she said, blending Chanel’s iconic interlocking-C logo with Clark's CC initials.

Clark was Johnson's senior in college basketball, but both players faced off multiple times during the former Iowa standout player's collegiate career. The two elite guards also share mutual respect for each other, with Johnson acknowledging Clark as the hardest opponent she had ever played against.

Meanwhile, Johnson continues to dominate both basketball and music. She recently announced her intention to return for her senior year at LSU, where she is expected to take on a leadership role following Aneesah Morrow's exit to the WNBA. Clark, on the other hand, remains the face of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, marking her first season with a Rookie of the Year award.

