Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks pokes fun at husband Ameen Brooks as he tries his hand at a game of mini-basketball 

Flau'jae Johnson's family is in Chile to support the LSU women's basketball star who is representing the USA at the women's FIBA AmeriCup. While they support their daughter, the Brooks family is having some fun of their own, as showcased by Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks.

On Sunday, Brooks shared a hilarious Instagram video of her husband, Ameen Brooks, playing mini basketball while on daddy duty with their youngest son, Aydin. The video showed Brooks' attempts to score a bucket from a distance but was unable to do so until he got closer.

"When your husband thinks he's just as athletic as our kids but he's not. And you can count on him to find a friend to follow up his shenanigans," the momager captioned the video.

The Brooks family is a close-knit one, often providing updates on their lifestyles. They are also invested in Johnson's career, with her mom managing the LSU star's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, while her stepdad takes care of traveling logistics for her music group.

Johnson credited her mom for being the brain behind her success in basketball and music. Her latest song, "Remember When" which was released last month, is a tribute to her parents, including her late dad, rapper Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge, who died six months before she was born.

Johnson also has a close relationship with her stepdad, with the two often spotted hanging out together.

Kia Brooks hypes Flau'jae Johnson after LSU star led Team USA to AmeriCup semifinals

Kia Brooks is a proud mom after her daughter, Flau'jae Johnson, produced a stellar performance to help Team USA advance to the 2025 women's FIBA AmeriCup semifinal in Santiago, Chile. Johnson scored a game-high 22 points, 16 of which came in the second half. She also recorded seven rebounds and four steals, helping the USA make a commanding 110-44 win over the Dominican Republic on Friday.

Following the win, Brooks took to her Instagram page to post a photo graphic of her daughter's stats at the game, while hyping the Lady Tigers' standout guard as the Player of the game. She also revealed her daughter's message for the 4th of July celebrations.

"#PlayerOfTheGame @flaujae said #Happy4thOfJuly‼️😎😝🎆🇺🇸💪🏾4️⃣, " Brooks wrote.

USA also faced Canada in the semifinal on Saturday, and will now battle for gold, which can earn the team an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Berlin.

