Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks posts emotional message as NFL legend Peyton Manning “pours life” into LSU star

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, showed gratitude to NFL legend Peyton Manning for the impact he made on her daughter during the premiere of the "Full Court Press" season two on Wednesday. Both Johnson and Manning were present at the red carpet event at the 7 Hudson Square Theater in New York.

On Thursday, Brooks shared a photo of herself and Johnson posing with Manning during the event on her Instagram page, with a long post on why she was grateful for the NFL legend.

"Watching Peyton Manning pouring into my daughter @flaujae life last night was truly inspiring. As a legendary quarterback and someone I admire, his influence is shaping her perspective on purpose and vision. It's amazing how God aligns people and opportunities for a reason," Brooks wrote.

"Peyton even sent a picture before I could of him to his dad Archie, to send to coach Mulkey, given her and his friendship," Brooks continued. "They're just such amazing people and I'm grateful for the connections and support that are helping Flau'jae grow. It's clear that genuine love and spirits can open doors and attract positive influences."

"Also what is the coincidence of us we meeting Peyton Manning the night before the draft? That's truly the work of God."

Brooks' show of gratitude came after she revealed that her daughter received a text message from Manning. Although what was written in the text was not revealed, Johnson confirmed that she did receive the text and was excited about it.

Peyton Manning drops supportive statement as Flau'jae Johnson and two others feature in docuseries

NFL legend Peyton Manning showed support to women's college basketball as the second season of "Full Court Press" featured LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, USC’s Kiki Iriafen and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo. These athletes were part of this season’s four-part series, which was announced on Monday.

"There is no better time to be a fan of women's college basketball than right now," Manning said in a statement Monday. "We're thrilled to share the stories of these three talented women as they continue to push the game to new heights."

"Full Court Press" is produced by ESPN and Peyton's Omaha Productions. Directed by Nikki Spetseris, the series follows the three athletes to showcase elite women's basketball. It also includes these athletes' families, teams and other behind-the-scenes content.

Johnson was selected due to her standout performance, helping LSU win the national championship in her freshman year. She continues to be a key figure for the Lady Tigers and will return for her senior season with Kim Mulkey's team. Meanwhile, the first two episodes of the "Full Court Press" series will be aired on May 3, while the remaining two will be available on May 11.

