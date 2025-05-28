Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks reacts to adorable moment as younger siblings show excitement to see LSU star

Flau'jae Johnson shares a close bond with her stepsiblings, one that often leaves their mom, Kia Brooks, thrilled. On Wednesday, Brooks shared an Instagram story showing Flau’jae’s younger step-siblings bursting with excitement at the sight of her.

“The way Flaujae loves on her siblings,” Brooks captioned the video, capturing the genuine connection between the LSU guard and her step-siblings.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks reacts to adorable moment as younger kids show excitement to see their Flau'jae. Credit: IG/@kiajbrooks

Johnson has four step siblings, with Nixon Kole, Aydin Ameen, and Aythan Amir all younger, while Trayron Milton is older.

Johnson’s family dynamic has long played a meaningful role in her journey. Her stepfather, Ameen Brooks, has been a positive figure in her life, supporting both her basketball and music aspirations.

Meanwhile, her mother, Kia, has been instrumental in shaping Flau’jae’s dual career path, guiding her through the fast-paced worlds of college basketball and the music industry.

Brooks helped nurture Flau’jae’s passion for music, a passion inspired by the legacy of her late father, rapper Camoflauge. That legacy lives on through Flau’jae’s growing music catalog and her on-court swagger at LSU.

Despite a demanding schedule, Johnson finds time for family, music and basketball, striking the balance at just 21 years old. Her ability to stay grounded has made her a fan favorite, and moments like these only add to her relatable public image.

With a supportive home and a growing NIL portfolio worth $1.5 million, Flau’jae continues to thrive in all areas of her life.

The guard already has a national championship title to her name, one she won during her freshman year with the Tigers. However, despite producing top performances in her sophomore and junior years, it has not been enough to propel Kim Mulkey’s side to another championship.

After forgoing the opportunity to be drafted to the WNBA this year in favor of another year in college, Johnson has vowed to give everything to help the team win the ultimate prize in her final year of eligibility.

Flau'jae Johnson gives a sneak peek into her next track

Johnson is using the offseason to push out her tracks, having already dropped ‘OTW.’ The LSU guard looks set to drop another song, sharing a snippet on Tuesday on Instagram.

“Probably needed a hug. I wrote this instead... What do you all think?” Johnson captioned the video where she was rapping along to the song in a car.

Johnson continues to balance her music and basketball career well, breaking ground in each field.

