Flau'Jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks reacts as LSU star features on SLAM cover with Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams 

Flau'jae Johnson, along with her LSU teammates Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams, made the cover of the SLAMU 5 digital edition. The announcement came on Friday and Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared the photos from the issue on her Instagram with a caption that read:

"Never know which way the SMOKE coming from when it’s 3 and a squad !!! The girls made the cover #Slam #SlamCover #CoverGirls #LSU #Tigers #BeautifulBallers"

Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams are leading the Tigers from the front as they attempt to recreate their 2023 national championship run. Johnson is at the front averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

Morrow comes a close second with 18.1 ppg, 14.4 rpg, 1.4 apg and 2.5 spg while Sophomore Williams is averaging 16.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.2 apg and 1.3 spg. LSU is third in the Southeastern Conference standings with an 11-2 record (26-2 overall).

The Tigers' only losses this season came against South Carolina and Texas. The two teams occupy the first two spots in the conference standings. LSU has just three more games left in the regular season and it will be hard for it to win the conference title.

However, Johnson and her team can aim for the conference tournament title as well as the March Madness. According to the bracketology by ESPN's Charlie Creme, LSU is a No. 2 seed.

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shares a powerful message

Kia Brooks recently hyped up Flau'jae Johnson via Instagram earlier this week when Johnson took to social media to share her thoughts on the various narratives surrounding her.

"Too Dark. Too Tomboyish. Not Feminine Enough. Pretty For A Dark-skin girl. Not Focused. Too Skinny. No Sex Appeal. Be A Rapper. Just Hoop. I CAN Only Be Me," Johnson wrote.

After this, Brooks shared her own message with fans, stressing the importance of being comfortable in one's own skin.

"Your skin tone does not dictate your identity or worth," Brooks wrote. "This misguided notion originated from the slave era, where darker skin was unfairly associated with lesser beauty and value. But we live in a new era now," Brooks said.

Brooks also had a specific message for parents, imploring them to support their daughters and raise them to be confident women.

"As parents, it's our responsibility to prepare them for a world where hate, jealousy, and envy still exist," she wrote. "We must shield them from societal pressures that may manipulate their self-perception. Let's empower our children to defy negative stereotypes and forge their own paths, confidently embracing their unique beauty and strengths."

Flau'jae Johnson has often credited her mother for always believing in her. Right from her music career to her basketball journey, Kia Brooks has always been right by Johnson's side, cheering her on.

