Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks flexes NIL knowledge as LSU partners up with $307.31 billion company’s sports drink brand

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, showed off her daughter's latest Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) achievement on social media.

The momager posted a promotion photo of Johnson's partnership with sports drink brand Powerade on Instagram on Monday. She, thus, illustrated Johnson's NIL journey since joining the LSU women's basketball program.

"As a parent and manager, I've thoroughly researched the market and analyzed various colleges and their approaches to the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) landscape. And honeslty, no body does it better than LSU in this space. @flaujae and our family made an informed decision about our child's education and athletic career," she wrote.

"After researching colleges and their NIL strategies, I was confident LSU was the ideal choice for the new movement. I firmly believe LSU offers unparalleled opportunities. Their commitment and expertise in marketing, media and athlete development will empower my child to reach her full potential. This wall is a prime example of maximizing an athlete's visibility."

Brooks added that the LSU star had four NIL offers on the table, but she made the decision to partner with Powerade so they could promote the brand on the LSU campus.

"With my daughter's face on an entire wall, choosing the right drink category was crucial. We had four offers on the table at that time, but I considered what would yield the most opportunities.

Since the school isn't sponsored by the other brands, promoting them on campus would be limited. Partnering with @powerade_us , a brand my daughter genuinely enjoys, made all the sense in the world and now, we've opened doors to exciting opportunities," the momager added.

Johnson signed a partnership deal with Powerade in June 2024 alongside USC men's basketball standout player Isaiah Collier. The deal also includes the duo in a national marketing campaign and appearing at retail and sponsorship events.

Meanwhile, Powerade is a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola brand, which has an estimated net worth of $307.31 billion, according to Forbes.

Flau'jae Johnson partners with credit firm to help fans pay bills

March Madness is in full swing and LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has partnered up wih credit firm Experian to help fans become credit-worthy. Johnson signed an NIL deal with Experian in 2024 and offered fans tips on how to boost their credit by automating utility bills.

“As soon as I started making real money, I knew I had to be intentional about how I managed it,” Johnson told ADWEEK. “Whether it was NIL deals, music or brand partnerships, I never wanted to be in a position where I was making moves without understanding my financial standing. I still operate that way to this day.”

She will appear in five ads for the company, whose aim is to wipe out $5 million in consumer debt in LSU’s home state of Louisiana. The company will also erase another $100,000 each time the Tigers win a game in the NCAA women’s tournament, capped at $500,000.

