Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shares LSU star and Tray Milton’s snap from 'America’s Got Talent'

LSU star and rising rapper Flau’jae Johnson returned to a stage she knows well when she performed at &quot;America’s Got Talent&quot; on Wednesday.Her mother, Kia Brooks, proudly shared a snap of Johnson with her brother, Tray Milton, as the star guard delivered a powerful performance.“That picture you take when you know you and your kids are about to break through the industry like the mob. Thank you, God, for being our edge of protection and shielding us from the unknown. Lord, we want it, and we’ll all work hard to achieve it. Please just keep us all covered in Jesus’ name. Amen!” Brooks wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDressed in sporty metallic pants, a white crop top and a plaid-cropped jacket, Johnson wowed the audience with her latest single, “Remember When.”The track digs deep into her story, reflecting on the pain of losing her father, rapper Camoflauge, before she was born. It also celebrated her milestones, including record deals, championship medals and a bright future.It was not Johnson's first appearance on the &quot;AGT&quot; stage. She stole the spotlight as a young contestant years ago, impressing the judges with her lyrical talent and emotional storytelling.Johnson's return showed how far she has come, evolving into not just a performer but a cultural figure balancing music and basketball.On the court, she has been an integral part of LSU, including its 2023 NCAA championship-winning team.She continues to shine under Tigers coach Kim Mulkey. Johnson is combining her athleticism with leadership qualities that make her one of the standout stars in women’s college basketball.Flau’jae Johnson hyped after new music makes NFL playlistFlau’jae Johnson scored another big win as her new track, “Courtside,” featuring Waka Flocka Flame, was part of the NFL’s Songs of the Season playlist.The track, released on Thursday, will be played across league platforms, from stadiums to live broadcasts. Johnson expressed her excitement on X.“Mannnn what 24hrs it has been! Thank you @NFL for making my brand new song ‘courtside’ the song of the SEASON,” Johnson tweeted on Thursday.The playlist also includes tracks from Clipse, DJ Snake with J Balvin and HDBeenDope.