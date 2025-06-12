Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shares sweet moment between siblings: “I’m obsessed with my kids’ bond”

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson shares a special bond with her siblings, something their mother, Kia Brooks, is especially proud of. Recently, Brooks shared a sweet moment between Johnson and her brother, Tray Milz, where the Tigers star gave him money as a gesture of appreciation for always being there for her.

Ad

In the video shared on Instagram by Kia on Thursday, she explained that Tray had missed work several times to support Johnson, and his sister decided to thank him by handing over multiple $100 bills.

“I’m obsessed with my kids’ bond! 😍 Their sibling love is everything! My son even takes time off work to support his sister, and it melts my heart to see how much love they share! Flau’jae + Tray Milz ❤️🥹,” Kia wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

She also added in the video:

“How much did she give him? I love my kids’ bond!! Her brother misses work to be there for her a lot, and her heart is just so big.”

Ad

Johnson and Tray have been spending time together recently, including attending the 2025 BET Awards with their mom. In another clip from the event, Tray was seen adjusting Johnson’s gown as she posed for photos, flaunting their bond as siblings.

Family has always played a big role in Flau’jae’s life. Her mom, Kia, also works as her manager, while her stepfather, Ameen Brooks, is often seen supporting her at games and defending her on social media.

Ad

Tray also gained attention during the 2024 SEC Championship after storming the court during LSU’s game against South Carolina. He was arrested on charges of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct, but was later released on bond.

Flau’jae Johnson names toughest opponent

Speaking to Complex on March 17, Johnson named Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark as the toughest player she has ever faced.

“[Clark is] definitely the hardest opponent I’ve ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She’s like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against in my life,” Johnson said.

Ad

The two first met in the 2023 NCAA final, with LSU winning. They faced off again a year later in the Elite Eight, with Clark getting her revenge.

Clark is currently sidelined early into her second season in the pros, while Johnson will be entering her senior year with the Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here