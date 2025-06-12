Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shares sweet moment between siblings: “I’m obsessed with my kids’ bond”

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson shares a special bond with her siblings, something their mother, Kia Brooks, is especially proud of. Recently, Brooks shared a sweet moment between Johnson and her brother, Tray Milz, where the Tigers star gave him money as a gesture of appreciation for always being there for her.
In the video shared on Instagram by Kia on Thursday, she explained that Tray had missed work several times to support Johnson, and his sister decided to thank him by handing over multiple $100 bills.
“I’m obsessed with my kids’ bond! 😍 Their sibling love is everything! My son even takes time off work to support his sister, and it melts my heart to see how much love they share! Flau’jae + Tray Milz ❤️🥹,” Kia wrote in the caption.
She also added in the video:
“How much did she give him? I love my kids’ bond!! Her brother misses work to be there for her a lot, and her heart is just so big.”
Johnson and Tray have been spending time together recently, including attending the 2025 BET Awards with their mom. In another clip from the event, Tray was seen adjusting Johnson’s gown as she posed for photos, flaunting their bond as siblings.
Family has always played a big role in Flau’jae’s life. Her mom, Kia, also works as her manager, while her stepfather, Ameen Brooks, is often seen supporting her at games and defending her on social media.
Tray also gained attention during the 2024 SEC Championship after storming the court during LSU’s game against South Carolina. He was arrested on charges of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct, but was later released on bond.
Flau’jae Johnson names toughest opponent
Speaking to Complex on March 17, Johnson named Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark as the toughest player she has ever faced.
“[Clark is] definitely the hardest opponent I’ve ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She’s like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against in my life,” Johnson said.
The two first met in the 2023 NCAA final, with LSU winning. They faced off again a year later in the Elite Eight, with Clark getting her revenge.
Clark is currently sidelined early into her second season in the pros, while Johnson will be entering her senior year with the Tigers.
