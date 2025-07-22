LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, was elated to be involved in the WNBA All Star weekend. The 42-year-old appeared in a reel posted in collaboration by NIL expert Sam Green and All Things WNBA on Instagram on Monday.The reel was shared by Brooks on her IG story with a six-word reaction.&quot;WNBA Allstar weekend was so lit!!&quot; Brooks captioned her story with a fire, heart eyes and a basketball emoji.Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shows excitement as NIL expert Sam Green sums up eventful WNBA All Star weekend (Image via Instagram @kiajbrooks)Check out the original post by Sam Green.&quot;One for the books.@marieferdinandharris thank you so much for having me 🤍,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe WNBA All-Star weekend tipped off with New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud winning the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, while her teammate Sabrina Ionescu won the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest.On Saturday, Team Clark locked horns with Team Collier; however, the Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark missed the game due to an injury. With the star guard absent, Team Collier secured a 151-131 win against Team Clark.For Team Clark, it was Fever's Kelsey Mitchell, who scored a team-high 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-7 from the three-point line. She also grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and stole the ball twice in 21:10 minutes.Most of Team Clark's points came through their reserves, as Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton, Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen and Brittney Sykes combined to score 64 points.However, it was Napheesa Collier who broke the WNBA record for most points in the All-Star Game. The 6-foot-1 forward scored 36 points, breaking the previous scoring record of 34, set by the Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale last season.Team Collier's reserves combined to score 67 points.Flau'jae Johnson gives her take on the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese debateFlau'jae Johnson made an appearance on an episode of the &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Johnson gave her take on the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese debate.&quot;No, but I think it's competitive and I think everybody wants to knock the top dog off,&quot; Flau'jae Johnson answered when asked if the players in the WNBA hate Clark.&quot;They are trying to put me in the middle of it. I don't have anything to do with that, like, you know, I'm saying, like you could be friends with people that you play against.&quot;Flau'jae Johnson will be joined by Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage from the Class of 2025 next season.