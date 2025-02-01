Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia declares Aneesah Morrow to be "WNBA ready" after LSU star's dominant double-double streak

Kia Brooks, mother of college basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, proclaimed LSU star Aneesah Morrow "WNBA ready" after witnessing her dominate on the court with an impressive double-double streak.

She praised Morrow's exceptional skill set and readiness to take her talents to the next level, sparking excitement among basketball fans and scouts alike.

Flau'jae's mother, who has over 104,000 followers shared a post about the female basketballer on her Instagram story with the caption, "That's insane, she's a pro and WNBA ready!! @aneesahmorrow24 #NeesTheBeast."

Kia comment on Aneesah Morrow (Image via Instargram/@kiajbrooks)

Aneesah Morrow was phenomenal in her last two outings for the LSU Tigers, extending her impressive double-double streak. Against the Texas A&M Aggies, she delivered a strong performance, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double.

Morrow replicated her impressive form in the next game against the Oklahoma Sooners, recording a dominant double-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist.

Kia Flau'jae Johnson's mom (Image via Instargram/@kiajbrooks)

Her consistent display of skill and athleticism has been a key factor in the Tigers' success, and her double-double streak has solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

This season, the guard has been putting up impressive numbers, averaging 18.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 14.0 assists per game while maintaining a remarkable 52.4% field goal percentage.

LSU Tigers making ground with Aneesah

The LSU Tigers have been enjoying a strong run in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) League, turning in impressive performances and making their presence felt in the competitive league.

They boast an impressive 25-2 record and currently hold the second spot in the Southeastern Conference standings.

LSU v South Carolina - Source: Getty

They bounced back from their loss to the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, securing back-to-back wins, with their latest victory coming against the Oklahoma Sooners (107-100) in their previous game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday.

Although they struggled in the first and fourth quarters, the team's strong performance in the second quarter, combined with their efforts in the third, ultimately led to their victory (20-23, 32-19, 31-26, 24-32).

They will be looking to extend their winning streak when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at their home ground on Sunday.

