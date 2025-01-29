Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia doesn't recognize "beautiful talented daughter" as LSU star debuts new look in a music video 

Flau’jae Johnson, the multi-talented LSU star and rising hip-hop artist, left her mother, Kia Brooks, in awe as she debuted a brand-new look in her music video.

Known for her ability to shine both on the court and in the studio, Flau’jae’s versatility was on full display, prompting a heartfelt and excited reaction from her mother on Instagram on Tuesday.

The LSU Tiger made an Instagram post where her new look can be seen. The post was captioned:

"Flau n B is 'OTW' 🤎 ! This What Yall Been Waiting 4 ?"

Kia Brooks, who is one of Flau’jae’s biggest supporters, took to the comments section of the post to express her astonishment.

“Wow Wow Wow... Is this really my beautiful talented daughter!!!😍4️⃣ 💫", Brooks commented.

Kia Brooks reacts to Flau'jae Johnson's Instagram video - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

Kia Brooks' comment captured the pride and admiration she felt seeing her daughter’s dazzling appearance. Kia has been a vocal supporter of Flau’jae’s endeavors, celebrating both her basketball accomplishments and musical milestones as Johnson's "NIL Momager."

Flau’jae Johnson reflects on her journey to success: “Be a Dreamer”

On her podcast, “Best of Both Worlds,” Flau’jae Johnson, LSU Tigers guard, opened up on Jan. 23 about her perspective on success. She offered a heartfelt reflection on how her dreams and values have evolved over the years.

Known for her talent on the court and her lyrical prowess in the music industry, Flau’jae has always aimed high, and her journey highlights her unwavering belief in herself.

“I had a dream that I'd be big,” Johnson said. “I always knew I’d be successful. Now being rich to me is not money. Being rich to me is education, understanding, a clear mind, gratitude and family.”

For Flau’jae, her redefined perspective made her embrace more meaningful goals.

“Success for me is waking up every day doing what I love to do at a high level,” Johnson said. “I always knew that I would be here but now that I got older, my perspective kind of changed. So I would just say be a dreamer. I've always been a dreamer.”

Flau’jae’s journey has been anything but conventional. From excelling as a Division I athlete at LSU to making waves in the music industry, she has charted her own unique path.

“You just got to know, and when you know, it doesn't matter if nobody else knows or cares,” Johnson said. “They don’t have to care as long as you do, you will make it.”

Her words were a powerful reminder of the importance of perseverance and self-confidence. Flau’jae Johnson is now enjoying success in both the music and sporting world.

