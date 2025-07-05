Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad, Ameen Brooks, beams with pride as she delivers a dominant performance at the FIBA AmeriCup

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson is representing the U.S. women's team at the ongoing 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. The team has been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their games so far in convincing fashion.

Johnson was the star of the match in the team's quarterfinal clash against the Dominican Republic on Friday. She led the team with 22 points, alongside seven rebounds, two assists and four steals, helping lead Team USA to a commanding 110-44 win over the Dominican Republic.

Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad, Ameen Brooks, couldn't have been prouder, as he celebrated her standout performance with an Instagram post on Friday. The post outlined Flau'Jae's stats from the game.

"Flau'jae Johnson got them grills on 🔥"

Alongside Johnson, other players, including Hannah Hildago, Gianna Kneepkens, Madison Booker, Mikayla Blakes, Hanna Stuelke and Raegan Beers also contributed significantly to the victory. Hannah Hidalgo delivered 17 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Kneepkens contributed 14 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Booker put up 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Raegan Beers led the team with 10 rebounds, alongside eight points and two assists. Blakes ended the game with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Hanna Stuelke contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists to the victory.

With the victory, Team USA has now advanced to the semi-final round of the tournament, where they will face Canada on Saturday. If all goes well, they'll be heading to the final on Sunday with a shot at bringing home the championship trophy.

"If you want it, you go get it.": Flau'jae Johnson shares powerful message on ambition and hard work

On Wednesday, Overtime Women's Basketball shared a post on their official Instagram page featuring a video of LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson getting some outdoor training in.

During the workout, Johnson took a moment to drop a few words of wisdom.

"If somebody has to get up to make you go get it, you don't want it," Johnson said. "If you want it, you go get it. If you don't wanna get it, you don't want it badly. Before you start wasting your parents' money, ask yourself if you want it. Let me tell you, I do."

Johnson is heading into her senior year of college basketball with the LSU Tigers. She decided to join the Tigers for one more season, foregoing the opportunity to enter the 2025 WNBA draft. She is, however, currently a projected lottery pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

