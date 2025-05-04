Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad, Ameen Brooks, was a proud husband after he reacted to comments from his wife, Kia Brooks, on social media. In an Instagram post from ESPN Originals on Saturday, Kia commented about her role in her daughter’s life. Ameen reacted on his Instagram story on Saturday, sharing the post.

“I'm not just Flaujae's mom. I'm Flau'jae's manager, marketing agent, whatever you want to call it, I do it all. That's a momager,” Kia Brooks said.

“@kiabrooks Super dope,” Ameen Brooks reacted to the comments.

Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks drops 2-word reaction as LSU star's mom Kia Brooks expresses dedication about her role

Ameen Brooks has been open about his willingness to go all out for Flau’jae Johnson, as he once described it as "putting all the eggs in the pot." He also spoke about his position as a dad in Johnson’s life.

“I don’t even call it stepdaddy, because I feel like I'm in the position of a dad and I married her mom,” Ameen Brooks said. “It’s like filling the gap. Kia’s father got murdered. My father got murdered. Even Flau’jae’s father was murdered."

"She never got to see her real father, so just filling in that gap to whatever Kia already had built with being a single-parent mother. That’s the most (important) part.”

Speaking to On3 in 2023, Kia Brooks expressed her pride in being Flau’jae Johnson’s "momager" and doing it all for the LSU star. Kia has been instrumental in the signing of NIL deals with brands such as Meta, Powerade, Doritos, among others.

Flau’jae Johnson’s plan for NIL deals and path to long-term wealth

Flau’jae Johnson has impressed on the court and is also building a financial legacy off it. The LSU guard is reported to have secured over 40 name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with major brands, including Oreo, JBL, Samsung and Experian.

Coming from humble beginnings, Johnson has been intentional about how she manages her money. In an interview released by Business Insider on April 24, Johnson expressed her thoughts on her money and her goals while she has the opportunity.

“I never really saw money in my family,” Johnson said. “You just really don’t want to take it for granted.”

With guidance from mentors and business courses, Johnson focused on financial literacy, particularly on creating passive income to support her long-term goal. Johnson has invested in real estate, purchased properties and focused on building her business portfolio.

“That way, you don’t even have to use the money that you’re making, because you're making so much from passive income,” Johnson explained.

Johnson has also been strategic about the brands she works with, choosing those that align with her values and personal brand. She was one of the first college athletes to sign with Unrivaled, a women’s three-on-three basketball league, securing an ownership stake.

Johnson credited her mother, Kia Brooks, for helping her make smart investments and plans to use her platform to educate others, from financial literacy partnerships to speaking on panels.

