Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks drops 4-word reaction to cold picture with LSU star in a private plane

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks showed off the life he is enjoying with his stepdaughter on social media. Johnson has been busy this offseason but continues to update fans about her leisure activities.

On Thursday, Brooks posted a photo which featured them relaxing inside a private plane while browsing their phones.

"You sick wit it," Brooks wrote on his Instagram story.

Ameen Brooks shares photo of himself and stepdaughter Flau'jae Johnson in a private plane on IG story. Image via @ameen_82

Johnson is the daughter of Ameen's wife, Kia Brooks, and late rapper Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge. She also has an older brother, Trayron Milton, who made headlines after he was arrested for jumping onto the court during an altercation at an SEC tournament.

Ameen and Kia have three sons together, along with Johnson, Milton and Ameen's two children from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Johnson's mother manages her NIL deals, and her stepdad is reportedly in charge of her travels with her music group.

Flau'jae Johnson pays heartfelt tribute to her mom, Kia Brooks

LSU standout guard Flau'jae Johnson shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Kia Brooks, on social media. On Thursday, Johnson posted a series of childhood photos with her.

"Remember When it was just me and you back in Savannah?" Johnson wrote. "My mama 👑… she always saw something in me, even when I couldn’t see it in myself, even when we had nothing. A light, a purpose like I was meant for more. Her belief in me? That’s what kept me going. That’s what I carry with me, every time I step on that court, every time I chase this dream. She’s my why. Always has been.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

They continue to be close as Johnson thrives in her career in basketball and music. Brooks has also been credited for pushing Johnson to reach the success she's enjoying. The Tigers star is regarded as one of the most popular players in women's basketball.

She helped LSU to the Elite Eight last season, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.8% shooting.

As an artist, Johnson has been making waves with her songs and collaborating with superstars like Lil Wayne and Pusha T. She recently earned a BET Sports Woman of the Year Award nomination along with Angel Reese and Sha'Carri Richardson.

