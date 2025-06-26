Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks relates with 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe after tear-jerking speech at the NBA Draft

VJ Edgecombe sparked emotions with his speech at the NBA Draft, which struck a chord with Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad, Ameen Brooks. The former Baylor guard was selected at No. 3 by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he had a story to tell.

The newest 76ers player spoke to ESPN after his selection, highlighting the struggles his family had to go through, especially praising his mother for her sacrifices.

“She worked too hard, man, she worked too hard,” Edgecombe said. “Especially for me, my brothers, my little sisters and my little brother. I just want to return the favor for her… Man, those long nights. I lived off a generator. I had no electricity; I lived off a generator for seven years. Seeing what she had to go through to feed us, man, it's crazy.”

Ameen Brooks, who is married to the mother of LSU star Flau’jae Johnson, resonated with the message and added his thoughts after reposting the clip on his Instagram story on Thursday.

“Folks don’t be knowing the half,” Ameen Brooks wrote.

Image Credit: IG/@ameen__82

Ameen is also playing a major role in the life of his stepdaughter, Flau’jae, showing up at her games and handling some parts of her career.

Just like Edgecombe, Ameen and Kia Brooks will hope that Flau’jae successfully makes the step up to the WNBA next season. The LSU star guard was eligible to declare for the draft this year, but she opted to remain in college for her final year of eligibility.

There are speculations that she delayed the jump to be a part of the newly improved salaries expected in the WNBA from next season as a result of a new CBA.

Flau’jae Johnson accomplished on and off the court at college level

Flau’jae won the national championship with LSU in her freshman season and is arguably the biggest name in women’s college basketball off the court.

The standout guard has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3, placing her above any other player in the college women’s basketball NIL rankings.

Flau’jae is also a rap artist and is quite accomplished, having signed a deal with Roc Nation and already releasing several projects.

