Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks trolls Anthony Edwards after Timberwolves’ Game 4 loss vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s OKC with AI generated snap

Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad, Ameen Brooks, stirred up social media chatter on Tuesday after trolling Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Following the Timberwolves' 128-126 loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Brooks took to Instagram to post an AI-generated image of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holding a baby version of Edwards.

“Bout time to wrap it up folks ……. #shaikids,” Brooks captioned the post.

The game was a thrilling contest, with Gilgeous-Alexander putting on another elite performance. The Thunder guard posted a career playoff-high 40 points, dished out a career postseason-high 10 assists, and got nine rebounds, with the NBA regular-season MVP once again proving why it is his year.

Edwards managed only 16 points, four rebounds and six assists, with OKC's active defense shutting him down to claim a 3-1 series lead.

Oklahoma City now sits just one win away from reaching the NBA finals for the first time since 2012, while the Timberwolves face elimination heading into Game 5.

The series has captured fan attention, and Brooks’ playful dig is one of such banter that has taken place over the course of the finals.

Brooks has become known for his outspoken presence online, often supporting his stepdaughter, LSU star, and rap sensation Johnson. Much like her stepdad, Johnson is not afraid of the spotlight, and she has made a name for herself by balancing a promising basketball career with a growing reputation in the music industry.

Flau’jae Johnson growing alongside stepsiblings and stepdad Ameen Brooks

Johnson has been growing up in a close-knit family alongside her half-siblings and stepdad, Ameen Brooks.

Her mother, Kia Brooks, married Ameen after the tragic death of Johnson’s father, Jason Johnson, who was also known as rapper Camoflauge. He was fatally shot in 2003, just months before Johnson was born, and her mother did not remarry until five years ago.

Ameen stepped in as a father figure and has supported her passions in both basketball and music. Johnson often also shares moments with her younger step-siblings, Nixon Kole, Aydin Ameen and Aythan Amir.

She also has an older stepsibling, Trayron Milton, who was arrested and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in the third degree after a scuffle at the 2024 SEC tournament between South Carolina and LSU.

