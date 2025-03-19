"Flau'jae Johnson showed her bravery": LSU star's mom Kia Brooks shares BTS of daughter taking a plunge in ice water for commercial

LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks gave a sneak peek of what her daughter had to go through to become one of the top NIL athletes in college sports. On Wednesday, Brooks shared a behind-the-scenes video of Johnson's commercial with insurance company MassMutual on Instagram.

Ad

The momager revealed that the junior guard trusted her and the production team so much that she agreed to dunk her head into a container of ice water for the commercial.

"Go behind the scenes with me, a real deal Momager! 😄 @flaujae showed her bravery and trusted me and the production team by dunking her head into a container of ice water for the @massmutual Commercial," Brooks wrote.

Ad

Trending

"Brrr! 🥶 What you are seeing is the first two attempts of maybe 20, to get the shot they needed. I’m unveiling the unseen, behind-the-scenes moments you don’t want to miss!"

Ad

Johnson is one of the most successful NIL athletes in college sports this season. She has signed several lucrative deals with top brands, including Puma, Unrivaled, Meta, JBL and Taco Bell. The Georgia native has an estimated NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3.

Flau'jae Johnson features in MassMutual "Stay Ready" March Madness campaign

MassMutual is unveiling its newest campaign, “Stay Ready,” and LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is one of the popular faces of the campaign. The campaign, which is in collaboration with Giant Spoon and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment, focuses on closing the confidence gap in financial security for women.

Ad

"Stay Ready" is also a series that features NCAA basketball star Johnson, tennis champion Madison Keys and World Cup winner Christen Press. The series delves into the cultural momentum of NCAA March Madness, celebrating women's sports and empowering female athletes and fans to take control of their financial futures.

"Financial confidence is female empowerment,” Jennifer Halloran, the head of brand and marketing at MassMutual, said. “When women are equipped with the right tools and surrounded by a supportive team, they can take control of their finances and their future — unlocking opportunities and new possibilities.

Ad

"‘Stay Ready’ is the next step in MassMutual’s commitment to closing the financial confidence gap for women."

In the series, Johnson, Keys and Christen showcase how their work to hone their sports to prove that the only way to get ready is to "Stay Ready." The series was launched on Monday across mainstream media and social media platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here