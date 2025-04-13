Flau'Jae Johnson shuts down transfer portal rumors with just 3 words

Flau'Jae Johnson has been the standout player for the LSU Tigers in the recently concluded season. The junior guard had her best season yet and guided LSU to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Although they lost to UCLA, they were lauded by the fans and Flau'Jae Johnson's performances throughout the campaign received a lot of praise. But recently, there were a lot of rumors of the player entering the transfer portal.

However, Flau'Jae Johnson herself has shut down all the rumors with a 3-word reaction on a post suggesting she might be considering her future.

"Who is that," Flau'Jae Jonson wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

The rumors of her entering the transfer portal started when she put up a cryptic post captioned '4 out' with a sad emoji alongwith a tiger emoji. A section of fans felt the junior guard might not return to LSU and test the transfer portal.

Flau'Jae Johnson led the LSU Tigers to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament

Flau'Jae Johnson is one of the most sought-after players in college basketball. She was the standout player for the Tigers last season, guiding them to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

She had a sensational campaign as she averaged career-high 18.6 points per game and featured in 34 of LSU's 37 games and started in all the games she appeared in.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

Johnson finished as the second-highest scorer for LSU, only trailing Aneesah Morrow by a whisker. She was also tied for second position on the team in terms of minutes played per game.

The AP Third-Team All American is extremely crucial to LSU's future plans heading into another season. Therefore, the Tigers fans will be hoping that the former national champion as a freshman will return to LSU as they wait for the 'major announcement'.

