Flau'Jae Johnson Stats Today: How did LSU star fare vs Florida State in March Madness 2nd Round? (Mar. 24)

Flau'Jae Johnson and No. 3 LSU Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after beating the No. 6 Florida State 101-71 on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 5-foot-10 guard tallied 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 20 minutes for the Kim Mulkey-coached team. But what's most important in her showing today against the Seminoles is Johnson showed grit and determination to contribute and help LSU win despite reaggravating her right shin injury.

She fuelled a 31-6 Lady Tigers' surge in the third quarter, turning a precarious one-point lead to a commanding 81-55 advantage approaching the payoff period. Johnson, who only had two points in the first half, began her show of force with a transition right-handed hook shot off the glass that gave LSU a 59-51 lead.

The LSU guard followed it up with a layup and then a no-look, underhand pass to Aneesah Morrow, who finished the sequence with an uncontested layup. Moments later, she blocked O'Mariah Gordon's attempt and hit two free throws for a 78-55 lead.

Johnson, who scored nine points in the third frame, buried a jumper with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter, handing LSU a 91-57 lead. Coach Kim Mulkey gave the guard an early rest, subbing her out three seconds later.

Here are Flau'Jae Johnson's final stats in the Lady Tigers' win over Florida State:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Flau'Jae Johnson 20 13 4 3 4-8 0-1 5-5 1-3 1 2 2 0

Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow, Sa'Myah Smith help Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU earn a Sweet 16 berth

Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith also starred in LSU's 30-point pounding of Florida State in the second round of the 2025 March Madness. The trio each delivered 20-point games to ignite the Lady Tigers' offense in the second half.

Williams scored 28 points, making 10-for-12 shots, including a perfect 3-for-3 from the 3-point line. She also made all five attempts from the free-throw line to lead the Lady Tigers' offense.

Morrow added 26 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while Smith contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block for LSU, which is set to meet No. 2 NC State in the Sweet 16.

The scoring rampage of Williams, Morrow and Smith spoiled Ta'Niya Latson's game-high 30-point, seven-rebound effort for the Seminoles, who made the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

LSU shot 56.2% from the field and 94.1% from the free-throw line while limiting FSU to 35.5% field goal accuracy all night long.

What did you think of Flau'Jae Johnson's performance against Florida State? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

