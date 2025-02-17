Flau'jae Johnson Stats Today: How did LSU star fare vs Texas? (Feb. 16)

Flau'jae Johnson and the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers saw their five-game winning streak snapped Sunday, falling 65-58 to the third-ranked Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. They had no answer for Texas star Madison Booker in the second half, as she recorded another double-double in the SEC clash.

Johnson scored 16 points for the Tigers, who dropped to 25-2 with the loss. She had to work hard for her offense, shooting just 6-for-17 from the field. It marked the first time since LSU's win over Texas A&M on Jan. 26 that Johnson shot below 40.0% in a game.

Johnson also recorded four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes of action. She shot 2-for-3 from 3-point range and made two of her three free-throw attempts. However, she also committed three turnovers.

Below are Flau'jae Johnson's stats from the game against the Texas Longhorns:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Flau'jae Johnson 37 16 4 0 6-17 2-3 2-3 3-1 2 0 4 3

Flau'Jae Johnson's LSU Tigers suffer second-half collapse in loss to Texas

Flau'jae Johnson entered the showdown against Texas averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. However, she was listed as questionable on Saturday due to injury. Despite wearing a sleeve on her lower right leg, she suited up for the Tigers in the top-five matchup.

The LSU Tigers still took a 28-19 lead at the break despite having a hobbled Johnson in their lineup. She even led LSU in scoring during the first half, dropping nine points. Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow each scored seven points during that period for the Tigers, who kept the Longhorns' offense in check.

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (#12) makes a layup past Texas Longhorns forward Kyla Oldacre (#00) during their game on February 16, 2025, at the Moody Center. Photo: Getty

Texas struggled offensively in the first half, shooting just 7-for-37 from the field. LSU did a terrific job in containing Madison Booker, who missed all 11 of her field-goal attempts in the first two quarters.

The Longhorns battled back in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 46-30 to take the key home win. Booker overcame her poor start, finishing the contest with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a disappointing defeat for the Tigers, who led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter. Williams led all LSU scorers, dropping 18 points on 7-for-19 shooting. Morrow had another monster double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in a losing effort.

