Flau'Jae Johnson stats tonight: How did LSU star fare vs Mississippi State (Feb. 2)

Flau'Jae Johnson had a big all-around game to help LSU beat Mississippi State 81-67 in an SEC game on Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 5-foot-10 guard put up 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks to keep the Lady Tigers (23-1, 8-1 in SEC) in striking distance of conference leaders South Carolina.

Johnson played 38 minutes for Kim Mulkey's squad and shot 6-of-12, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point area. She also made all four of her attempts from the free throw line to help LSU pull away in the second half against Mississippi State (16-7, 3-6).

The guard had a brilliant start, producing eight points, one rebound, one assist and two blocks, helping LSU gain a 24-12 lead in the first 10 minutes. Johnson added three more points and one block in the second quarter to help the Lady Tigers weather Mississippi State's attempt to reduce the deficit.

The Savannah, Georgia native contributed four points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. She also provided the defense to stop Mississippi State top scorer Jerkaila Jordan, who was limited to nine points, on 2-of-12 shooting from the field.

Johnson added five points and two rebounds to her statistics in the payoff period to reach 20 points for the 14th time this season. Here are Flau'Jae Johnson's final stats in LSU's win over Mississippi State:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Flau'Jae Johnson 38 20 5 2 1 4 6-12 4-6 4-4 4 2

Tigers vs Bulldogs Game Recap: LSU's Big Three combine for 60 points in win vs. Mississippi State

LSU's Big Three of Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow combined for 60 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 14-point victory over Mississippi State in an SEC clash on Sunday afternoon.

Williams led LSU's offense with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting (including 4-of-8 from the 3-point area. She also put up three rebounds and four assists. Morrow came up with another double-double, tallying 18 points and 20 rebounds for Kim Mulkey's team, who shot 40.5% from the field.

Jersey Wolfenbarger added 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Lady Tigers.

Mississippi State won the rebounding battle 49-48 but the Bulldogs' field goal accuracy was poor, making only 34.7% of its attempts from the field, including 7-of-31 from long distance. The Bulldogs could've come back in the second half but turnovers and missed shots spelled doom for the team.

Eniya Russell led Mississippi State's offense with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Quanirah Montague and Destiney McPhaul added 10 each for the Bulldogs.

The Lady Tigers will next play on Feb. 6 as they visit Missouri (12-12, 1-6) at the Mizzou Arena. The Tigers is coming off a 76-71 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

