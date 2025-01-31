Flau'jae Johnson Stats Tonight - How did the LSU star fare vs Oklahoma? (Jan. 30)

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson had another 20-point game on Thursday while leading the Tigers to a 107-100 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. With this win, Kim Mulkey's team is 7-1 in conference play with a 22-1 overall record.

Johnson finished with 25 points on a 10-of-17 shooting with two from behind the line, playing 38 minutes. She also had five rebounds and five assists.

As a regular starter for Mulkey, Johnson picked up her first point with a free throw at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter to tie the game 7-7. She didn't make much impact otherwise as she missed shots and the Tigers trailed by three, 23-20 at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter is when Johnson really started hitting her stride, as she connected immediately on her first basket 21 seconds in with a three-pointer. She became more aggressive, converting back-to-back jumpers before sinking in another three. A layup capped off the half as LSU led 52-42.

In the third quarter, Johnson got another lay-in immediately to extend her team's edge to 12, 54-42, at the 9:39 mark. The 5'10 standout then did more damage with her scoring, but was also a focal point in engineering assists. Eventually, her contributions helped the Tigers stay afloat with a double-digit advantage, going into the layover frame with a score of 83-68.

Oklahoma would uncork a comeback attempt in the final quarter, which resulted in missed shots and turnovers for Johnson. The Sooners would eventually cut their deficit to one (100-101), but LSU as a whole displayed their championship experience, fighting it to the win.

Here are Flau'jae Johnson's stats in Thursday's win over Oklahoma.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Flau'jae Johnson 38 25 5 5 0 0 10-17 2-5 3-6 7 3

Flau'jae Johnson is yet to score in single figures this season

As one of the leaders of the LSU Tigers, Flau'jae Johnson is showcasing an elite skillset in the 2024-2025 season. She has yet to finish a game with single-digit scores throughout the 23 games she has played. Her lowest scoring came in the 85-57 win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in December when she finished with 11 points.

Johnson is averaging 19.7 points, 5.9 boards, 2.3 dimes and 1.7 steals per game as LSU looks to return to the pinnacle of the college basketball scene come March. The 21-year-old will look to keep her spitfire scoring ways up on Sunday, in another SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

