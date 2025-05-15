Florida draft prospect hints at possible return to Todd Golden's Gators as withdrawal deadline draws near

Florida forward Alex Condon was one of the Gators' standouts as coach Todd Golden led the team to a dominant national championship win last month. In April, Condon declared for the 2025 NBA draft but maintained his college basketball eligibility.

Invited to the ongoing NBA draft combine, which runs through May 11-18, Condon told reporters at the event he might return to Gainesville next season, pending his evaluation. The withdrawal deadline for early entry is June 15.

“I gotta get that almost guaranteed [to stay in the draft],” Condon said. “I know I’m in that 20 to 35 range right now but you know, I’ve got a good situation waiting for me at Florida. It has to be a good situation for me to stay [in the draft], but feedback I’m getting from teams right now is positive and I’m ready to stay in if I need to.”

In the latest ESPN mock draft, Alex Condon was the No. 31 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft, backing up his assertion about his standing in the class of 2025.

Florida coach woos prospects back to Gainesville

Alongside Florida standout Walter Clayton Jr., Alex Condon was one of the Gators' biggest contributors during their national championship-winning season. He started 35 out of 37 games even while battling an ankle injury and averaged 10.6 points on 49.3% shooting from the floor and 32.8% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks last season.

Condon's Gators coach, Todd Golden subtly tried to woo the forward while speaking to reporters at the combine.

“You’ve got a guy like Condo who’s a great prospect," Todd Golden said, " and for him, it’s more of like, ‘Do you want to maybe come back and potentially be a lottery guy next year? These are the kinds of conversations we’re having with these different guys.

“The great thing is we’ve done a lot together. We’ve accomplished a lot. I just want what’s best for them, but selfishly, I want them all back for next year as well.”

The Florida Gators could return a talented frontcourt, including forward Thomas Haugh who has already confirmed his stay in college basketball for an extra season and center Reuben Chinyelu who declared for the NBA draft but is also deciding whether to keep his name or withdraw and return to Gainesville next season, according to an ESPN report. Gators fans will wait for Alex Condon's decision with bated breath.

