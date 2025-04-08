Florida governor Ron DeSantis highlights Gators' brilliance following thrilling national championship win

The Florida Gators won their third national championship, defeating the Houston Cougars 65-63 on Monday. The victory prompted Florida governor Ron DeSantis to point out a special feat that has only been achieved by the school.

The program won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, but did not play a national championship game until this year. Head coach Todd Golden made sure to make the most of another appearance in the national title game, leading the Gators to the NCAA title to end an 18-year drought.

Despite entering March Madness as a No. 1 seed, Florida wasn't widely favored to win the championship, and programs like Duke and Auburn rated higher.

With this year’s triumph, the University of Florida became the only school in history to have won three NCAA Division I titles in both men’s football and men’s basketball

The football team won the titles in 1996, 2006 and 2008, while the basketball team won in 2006, 2007 and 2025.

Florida State governor Ron DeSantis was quick to bring this to everyone’s notice on social media.

“After tonight’s championship win, the list of universities that have won three national championships in both football and basketball: 1. The University of Florida. End of list,” governor DeSantis wrote on X

The governor showed huge support to the Gators basketball team, having shown up at the Alamodome in San Antonio to cheer the team on.

Set to become a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer this year, Billy Donovan was the man who led Florida to their first set of titles in men’s basketball.

Head coach Steve Spurrier helped the school to their first national football title in 1996, before coach Urban Meyer added a second 10 years later, and a third in 2008.

Florida is set to hold a celebration rally on Tuesday

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

The Gators will head back home as champions and are set to be welcomed by elated fans on Tuesday.

It has been revealed that the team will hold a rally to display their trophy and celebrate with the fans.

The rally is planned to take place at the Flavet Field on the UF campus, with a scheduled start time of 1.30 p.m.

According to the details revealed, the event is free for students and fans.

