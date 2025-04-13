Florida HC Todd Golden addresses White House visit as Gators celebrate third national championship

After winning the national championship, the Florida Gators will visit the White House, as per coach Todd Golden.

He confirmed the news and shared his initial feelings about going to the landmark and meeting President Donald Trump during the Gatos' on-campus ceremony.

"I'm pretty excited about that," Todd Golden said.

Todd Golden's squad was recognized at halftime of the Gators football team's spring game in front of 89,000 fans.

The Gators are the second college national championship team to confirm its visit to the White House. The Ohio State Buckeyes football squad will also visit the President.

The timeline wasn't mentioned during the event, but it might be tricky, as several members of Todd Golden's championship team will be somewhere else. Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard ran out of eligibility, while Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh could enter the NBA Draft.

Florida won its third college basketball national title on Monday, beating the Houston Cougars 65-63 in a thrilling national championship game. It was the first national title for the Gators since winning in 2006 and 2007. The school visited the White House both times.

Walter Clayton Jr. was Florida's leading scorer throughout the season but struggled mightily for most of the championship game. Will Richard and Alex London, though, stepped up with 18 and 12 points, respectively. Clayton found his stroke late, finishing with 11 points and leading the Gators with seven assists.

Todd Golden's team won their last 12 games of the season, including the SEC Tournament Championship. They also beat two No. 1 seeds (Auburn and Houston) a No. 3 seed (Texas Tech) and two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies.

Florida's Todd Golden shares most unexpected person to congratulate him on championship run

During Florida Gators coach Todd Golden's media session after the championship celebration, he was asked about one of the most unexpected people he heard from: his childhood idol, coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“In terms of kind of like more unexpected, Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) has reached out a couple of times. I spoke to him I think right before and right after the SEC tournament, and then I got back with him again this week. Just the respect and love that he showed our program meant a ton," Todd Golden said.

Coach K won five titles with the Duke Blue Devils before stepping down as the Blue Devils coach in 2022. He was in attendance for the national semifinal between his former team and Houston.

Krzyzewski retired as the winningest coach in NCAA men's basketball history with 1,202 career wins.

