Florida International vs. Miami: Box score, stats and summary feat. Haley Cavinder (Nov. 19)
The Miami Hurricanes hold a 40-27 halftime lead at home over the Florida International Panthers as they look to remain undefeated this season. The Hurricanes have had a balanced attack with no woman scoring more than seven points so far.
Here's a closer look at the box score and discuss how this game has gone.
Florida International vs. Miami box score
Florida International vs. Miami box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Florida International
19
8
27
Miami
19
21
40
Trending
Florida International Panthers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Isnelle Natabou
F
1-4
0-0
0-2
4
4
0
0
0
1
0
2
Bineta Diatta
F
2-3
0-0
0-0
2
2
0
0
0
2
3
4
Tanajah Hayes
G
2-4
1-2
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
2
1
5
Parris Atkins
G
3-5
0-0
1-2
1
4
1
1
0
1
2
7
Lucia Fleta Robles
G
1-5
0-3
2-2
0
1
0
0
0
5
2
4
Lauren Stewart
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aaliyah Pitts
F
0-3
0-3
0-0
0
2
1
0
0
1
0
0
Ndate Ndiaye
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Fantasia James
G
2-3
1-2
0-0
0
3
0
0
1
2
0
5
Judit Valero Rodriguez
G
0-2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Angena Belloso
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Miami Hurricanes box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Natalija Marshall
F
3-4
1-2
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
7
Cameron Williams
F
3-4
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
6
Jasmyne Roberts
G
2-5
0-0
3-6
2
3
2
3
0
2
0
7
Haley Cavinder
G
2-5
0-0
0-0
0
4
5
1
0
0
0
4
Hanna Cavinder
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
Aurora Almon
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Daniela Abies
F
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
2
0
1
1
1
1
2
Leah Harmon
G
0-1
0-1
4-4
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
4
Ahnay Adams
G
0-0
0-0
4-4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
4
Lemyah Hylton
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
Darrione Rogers
G
2-6
2-5
0-0
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
6
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here