Florida International vs. Miami: Box score, stats and summary feat. Haley Cavinder (Nov. 19)

The Miami Hurricanes hold a 40-27 halftime lead at home over the Florida International Panthers as they look to remain undefeated this season. The Hurricanes have had a balanced attack with no woman scoring more than seven points so far.

Here's a closer look at the box score and discuss how this game has gone.

Florida International vs. Miami box score

Florida International vs. Miami box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Florida International 19 8 27 Miami 19 21 40

Trending

Florida International Panthers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Isnelle Natabou F 1-4 0-0 0-2 4 4 0 0 0 1 0 2 Bineta Diatta F 2-3 0-0 0-0 2 2 0 0 0 2 3 4 Tanajah Hayes G 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 5 Parris Atkins G 3-5 0-0 1-2 1 4 1 1 0 1 2 7 Lucia Fleta Robles G 1-5 0-3 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 5 2 4 Lauren Stewart F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aaliyah Pitts F 0-3 0-3 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 Ndate Ndiaye G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Fantasia James G 2-3 1-2 0-0 0 3 0 0 1 2 0 5 Judit Valero Rodriguez G 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Angena Belloso G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Miami Hurricanes box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Natalija Marshall F 3-4 1-2 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 Cameron Williams F 3-4 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 6 Jasmyne Roberts G 2-5 0-0 3-6 2 3 2 3 0 2 0 7 Haley Cavinder G 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 4 5 1 0 0 0 4 Hanna Cavinder G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 Aurora Almon F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Daniela Abies F 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 2 0 1 1 1 1 2 Leah Harmon G 0-1 0-1 4-4 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Ahnay Adams G 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 Lemyah Hylton G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Darrione Rogers G 2-6 2-5 0-0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here