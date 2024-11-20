  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Florida International vs. Miami: Box score, stats and summary feat. Haley Cavinder (Nov. 19)

Florida International vs. Miami: Box score, stats and summary feat. Haley Cavinder (Nov. 19)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 20, 2024 01:54 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn

The Miami Hurricanes hold a 40-27 halftime lead at home over the Florida International Panthers as they look to remain undefeated this season. The Hurricanes have had a balanced attack with no woman scoring more than seven points so far.

Here's a closer look at the box score and discuss how this game has gone.

Florida International vs. Miami box score

Florida International vs. Miami box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Florida International198 27
Miami192140
also-read-trending Trending

Florida International Panthers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPF PTS
Isnelle NatabouF1-40-00-244000102
Bineta DiattaF2-30-00-022000234
Tanajah HayesG2-41-20-000100215
Parris AtkinsG3-50-01-214110127
Lucia Fleta RoblesG1-50-32-201000524
Lauren StewartF0-00-00-000000000
Aaliyah PittsF0-30-30-002100100
Ndate NdiayeG0-00-00-000000020
Fantasia JamesG 2-31-20-003001205
Judit Valero RodriguezG 0-20-10-000000010
Angena BellosoG 0-00-00-000000000

Miami Hurricanes box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Natalija MarshallF3-41-20-001000027
Cameron WilliamsF3-40-00-012000026
Jasmyne RobertsG2-50-03-623230207
Haley CavinderG2-50-00-004510004
Hanna CavinderG0-10-00-001200100
Aurora AlmonF0-00-00-000000000
Daniela AbiesF1-20-10-002011112
Leah HarmonG0-10-14-400010104
Ahnay AdamsG 0-00-04-400000024
Lemyah HyltonG 0-10-00-000110010
Darrione RogersG 2-62-50-000020106

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी