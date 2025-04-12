Florida Gators' Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard brought back the same energy as the program's 2006-07 national championship team. After defeating Houston 65-63 in the NCAA title game on Monday night, the three 'Gator Boys' recreated an iconic video originally shot by the 2007 squad, that featured the likes of Al Horford.

Ad

On Thursday, Corey Brewer, one of the former Gators in the original video, posted a clip of seniors Clayton, Martin, and Richard doing their best impressions of Horford, Brewer and Taurean Green while celebrating with the NCAA trophy.

"Gator boys, we stay hot. We got that fire," the three Gators said in the video, copying their predecessors.

The clip first showed the 2007 trio from the last time the program cut down the nets after the Championship game. It then cut to the current team doing their thing. The video can be regarded as a nice tribute by the 2025 Champions to the 2007 team.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the 2007 championship game, Florida defeated Ohio State 84-75 to win their second consecutive national championship. Horford led the team with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Brewer and Green scored 13 and 16 points respectively.

As for the 2025 Gators, Walter Clayton Jr. scored 11 points and led the team in assists with seven. Martin added seven points while Richard chipped in with 18 points and recorded a team-high eight rebounds.

Al Horford shares his joy over Florida's championship win

Al Horford, a two-time NCAA champion with Florida, was in San Antonio, Texas, cheering on his alma mater as the Gators defeated Houston to win their third national title on Monday.

Ad

"I’m so proud of these Gator boys and Gator Nation," Horford told NBC Sportstafter the game. "Just so happy for the university for getting that third national championship, putting basketball back at the top again."

Horford also showered praise on senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

"He’s such a smart player. He’s a team player," Horford added. "He understood that they were going to double him. He needed to get his guys, so he was looking to pass early, and then he took his moments late and scored some big baskets for us. So he’s just a winner. He knows how to play."

Horford also expressed his excitement for Clayton's future, saying he expects the guard to play in the NBA soon and even joked that he could be playing against him next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here