Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. gains a new fan in 2x national championship winner after electrifying performance vs Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr. had a standout performance in the Florida Gators' 79-73 victory against the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He performed so well that a two-time national champion gave him his props.

Ad

In 35 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 34 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. It marked his second straight game of scoring 30 or more points, having reached 30 points against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

After the game, Gators football legend Tim Tebow reacted to Clayton Jr.'s performance. He won two national championships throughout his collegiate career, earning both at Florida in 2006 and 2008.

Ad

Trending

He posted a tweet on social media, asking people where he can find a Florida jersey that has Clayton Jr.'s name on it.

"Does anyone know where I can find a Walter Clayton jersey for the… Chompionship 😂🐊," Tebow said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Walter Clayton Jr. and Florida

It was a huge performance for Walter Clayton Jr. and helped propel the Florida Gators to the national championship game for the first time since 2007.

Clayton Jr. is nearing the end of his collegiate career as he looks to be a solid prospect for the upcoming NBA Draft. He currently has a projection for a team to pick him in the second round, but his stock would continue rising as he delivers strong displays to end the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Florida goes into the matchup with a 35-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They average 85.3 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 35.8% from downtown. As a result, they take down opponents by a solid margin of 15.5 points per game.

Clayton Jr. leads the way with numbers of 18.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He has shooting splits of 45.1% overall and 39.2% from three. Alijah Martin comes next with 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, Will Richard puts up 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, while Alex Condon provides 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Walter Clayton Jr. and the Gators prepare for their last matchup of the season. They take on the Houston Cougars for the championship on April 6 at 8:50 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here