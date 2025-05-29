Florida’s Xaivian Lee drops 2-word reaction for former 3-star Adam Njie’s workout

Florida men's basketball player Xaivian Lee hyped a powerful Instagram post by former Iona Gaels guard Adam Njie. Njie, a three-star recruit from the class of 2024, transfered to Dayton ahead of the 2025-26 season.

On Wednesday, the The Bronx, N.Y. native posted a series of snaps of working out in a training room with other players, including incoming Syracuse freshman and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony.

"Alotta things are out of your control, but what you can control is your day to day choices. You either gon work or complain. ... I choose WORK.💨," he wrote.

Lee, who also transfered to Florida from Princeton last month, reacted to Njie's post.

"Keep goin," he wrote.

Xiaven Lee reacts to Adam Njie's Instagram post. Image via @adammm.2

Njie joined Dayton after his lone season at Iona where he averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. He joins former Mount St. Mary’s and Georgia sophomore guard De’Shayne Montgomery and Rutgers transfer Jordan Derkack in the Flyers roster for next season.

Xaivian Lee to replace Clayton Walter Jr. at Florida

Former Princeton guard Xaivian Lee announced his commitment to Florida shortly after visiting the Gators, St. John's and Kansas last month.

Lee, a Canada native, averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per season last season. He also became the first player in program history to record a triple-double, with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Princeton's win at Saint Joseph's in December.

The 6-foot-4 guard attracted interest from the Gators coach Todd Golden, who was looking for a replacement for star guard Clayton Walter Jr. who ended his collegiate basketball by winning the men's national championship title. Clayton declared for the 2025 NBA draft, where he's projected to be a top 20 pick.

Xaivian Lee is expected to fit in well with Golden's roster despite the Gators losing starters like Alijah Martin and Will Richard. However, there's still a chance that Alex Condon, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, will return to Gainesville after going through the draft process. Center Rueben Chinyelu, reserve guard Denzel Aberdeen and backup frontcourt players Thomas Haugh and Micah Handlogten will likely be in the starting lineup for Florida next season.

Meanwhile, the Gators also got a commitment from Ohio's AJ Brown from the transfer portal.

