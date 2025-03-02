Florida St. vs Duke player stats and box score for March 1, 2025 2024-25 College basketball season

No. 2 Duke grabbed an easy victory over a lagging Florida State squad in its first game of March, 100-65. The Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 in the ACC) continue to remain atop the ACC as the regular season winds down. While No. 1 Auburn bested Kentucky, Duke remains impressive in its search for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Florida State (16-13, 7-11 in the ACC) continues to slide further from the NCAA bubble. Coach Leonard Hamilton is coaching his final games as the Seminole head coach.

Florida State vs. Duke player stats and box score

Florida State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Jackson 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 21 J. Watkins 21 8 3 0 0 4 1 33 D. Davis 8 2 0 0 1 2 3 19 T. Bol Bowen 6 4 1 0 0 1 4 26 A. Maluk 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 14 B. Holt 4 1 1 0 0 1 5 10 J. Simpson 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 J. Deng 12 1 0 0 0 0 3 24 A. Rozakeas 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 C. Nitu 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 15 AJ Swinton 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 J. Thomas 0 0 1 0 2 1 2 12 J. Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Flagg 16 6 4 2 1 0 2 20 I. Evans 19 2 1 1 0 0 2 24 K. Knueppel 14 5 5 0 1 0 3 30 K. Maluach 14 10 0 0 2 1 2 22 S. James 7 6 4 0 1 2 4 21 C. Foster 4 2 1 0 0 1 2 15 D. Harris 6 4 1 1 0 0 0 17 C. Sheffield 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 6 M. Gillis 9 5 1 0 0 0 1 20 N. Begovich 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 P. Ngongba 4 3 0 1 1 0 3 15 S. Borden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 S. Hubbard 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 3

Florida State vs. Duke game summary

Duke scored the game's first five points and stretched its lead to double digits at 14-4 on a Cooper Flagg layup with 14:47 remaining in the first half. Florida State whittled the lead to 16-14, but Duke then went on a 14-0 run to break the game open. The Blue Devils stretched their lead to 22 points and held a 47-30 advantage at halftime.

Florida State pulled within 47-35, but Duke hit a 15-0 run to all but clinch the victory. Duke led by as many as 34 points and cruised home easily with the one-sided victory.

The Blue Devils were led by Isaiah Evans with 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Cooper Flagg has 16 points and six rebounds. Freshmen Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach each added 14 points, with Maluach completing a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Florida State was paced by Jamir Watkins with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Seminoles also benefitted from 12 points, including 3-for-5 3-point shooting, from Jerry Deng.

Duke returns to action on Monday as the Blue Devils host Wake Forest. The Blue Devils will then end the regular season by going to North Carolina next Saturday. Florida State travels to Virginia for a Tuesday game and then will host SMU on Saturday to wrap up its regular season.

