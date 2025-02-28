Florida St. vs. Notre Dame: Player Stats and Box Score for February 27, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 3 Notre Dame took an ACC tumble at home against No. 24 Florida State, 86-81. The Seminoles (23-6, 13-4 ACC) pulled into a third-place tie with North Carolina, Louisville and Duke behind the two leading teams in the ACC. Meanwhile, Notre Dame (24-4, 15-2) falls into a tie with North Carolina State atop the league standings.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Player Stats and Box Score

Florida State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN T. Latson 23 5 9 2 1 3 2 34 O. Gordon 15 3 3 1 0 4 3 33 S. Bowles 8 1 1 0 1 1 1 23 M. Timpson 22 17 0 1 0 3 3 35 M. Williams 3 3 0 0 1 0 2 13 B. Turnage 0 5 1 1 0 0 1 20 M. Valenzuela 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 C. Viegas 12 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 A. Bonner 0 3 0 0 0 1 3 17 A. Treadwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Notre Dame

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN H. Hidalgo 16 5 1 3 0 2 2 38 O. Miles 10 4 6 3 0 3 3 31 S. Citron 21 5 2 1 0 1 2 36 L. King 17 11 4 1 1 2 4 33 M. Wetbeld 5 2 0 0 1 1 4 13 C. Prosper 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 14 K. Koval 8 2 0 0 0 2 2 13 L. Karlen 2 5 4 1 0 1 1 20

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Game Summary

Notre Dame opened the game red-hot, jumping to a 22-11 lead on a 3-pointer from Liatu King. The Irish led after the first quarter, 23-14. Notre Dame stretched its lead to 29-14 on a King jumper with 8:26 remaining in the second quarter.

Florida State answered with a 19-3 run to take a 33-32 lead with 3:59 to go in the second quarter. FSU stretched its lead to seven points, before an Olivia Miles layup pulled the Irish within 44-40 at halftime.

The two teams traded leads throughout the third quarter, before a late Florida State 10-0 run gave the Seminoles a 62-53 lead with 1:39 left in the quarter. Florida State led 67-57 after the third quarter.

Notre Dame pulled within 67-66 on a free throw by Hannah Hidalgo with 6:53 to play, but Florida State responded by pulling away.

Florida State was led by Ta'Niya Latson, who had 23 points and nine assists to lead the FSU attack. The Seminoles also benefitted from 22 points and 17 rebounds from Makayla Timpson. O'Maria Gordon added 15 points and Carla Viegas chipped in 12 points.

Notre Dame's top scorer was Sonia Citron, who had 21 points and shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Liatu King added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo had 16 points, but shot just 4-for-180. Olivia Miles added 10 points.

Florida State will finish the regular season on Sunday by hosting No. 16 Duke. Notre Dame will also finish up on Sunday by hosting No. 25 Louisville.

