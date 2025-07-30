Florida State edges out Illinois in securing commitment of 6'11 high school center compared to Shaquille O'Neal 

Class of 2026 recruit Marcis Ponder announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles through an Instagram post in collaboration with SLAM High School on Tuesday. The 6-foot-11 center, who drew comparisons with the four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal, chose the Semilones over the Illinois Fighting Illini.&quot;Marcis Ponder aka Baby Shaq just committed to Florida State 👀🚨,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPonder, who will enter his senior year at Gillion Academy this season, ranks No. 69 nationally, No. 6 in the center position and fourth in Vancouver, according to On3's Industry Rankings.In his junior year at West Oaks Academy, Ponder averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 0.2 steals and 2.0 blocks. He led the Flame to a 22-12 record and a 15-1 record in the Prep Schools Section Grind Session - Southeast Basketball League.Before playing at the Flame, the Florida State commit represented RWE in the Overtime Elite Academy, playing six games in the regular season and five games in the 2023-24 Pokemon Playoffs.With offers from other programs, including Memphis Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Providence Friars and Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ponder shared why he chose Florida State.“Honestly FSU recruited me the hardest,” he said via On3. “They came to every single one of my games in the Spring and Summer Live Periods for both AAU and High School. That says a lot because they made me a priority. They didn’t miss a single game. That means something to me. Go where you’re a priority and needed, not where you’re just wanted.”He spoke about his game in a separate interview, saying that he utilizes his size and strength to his advantage.“I would describe my game as a big force,” Ponder told Rivals. “I use my strength and my big size to my advantage. I’m always the strongest guy on the court, so I have to use what I can to get my advantages. I watch a lot of Shaq, you know, big and strong players like that.New additions made by Florida State HC Luke LoucksFrom the Class of 2025, Florida State coach Luke Loucks added three-star point guard Cam Miles and unranked centers Thomas Bassong and Egor Ryzhov to their roster.They also acquired Kobe Magee from Drexel Dragons, Robert McCray from Jacksonville Dolphins, Lajae Jones from St. Bonaventure Bonnies, Martin Somerville from UMass Lowell River Hawks, Chauncey Wiggins from Clemson Tigers and Shahid Muhammad from Massachusetts Minutemen in the transfer portal.Marcis Ponder still has one year of high school left before he begins his collegiate career.