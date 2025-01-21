Ta'Niya Latson was named the ACC Player of the Week for the fourth time this season on Monday. Her 18th weekly honor comes in light of her back-to-back torching performances in home games against Clemson and Miami. ACC Sports' Instagram handle posted a small of Latson's previous week's highlights to congratulate the guard.

As Latson collaborated to showcase the same video on her Instagram account, she also reposted it on her story with a message:

"Blessed ❤️," she wrote.

Ta'Niya Latson's reaction to her ACC Player of the Week honor (Credits: Instagram/@cbgtaniya)

Latson dropped 20 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals against Clemson on Thursday, helping Florida State to the 82-67 win. It was her fourth double-double of the season and the third time that she dished out at least 10 dimes.

She then scorched rival Miami with 30 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals on 10-of-13 shooting in an 88-66 win on Sunday. Latson went 5-of-5 from the 3-point line, allowing the Seminoles to set a new program record of 18 threes in a contest.

Why is Ta'Niya Latson not a Player of the Year candidate?

Ta'Niya Latson has caught the NCAA world by surprise, leading Division I with 26.6 points per game. However, ESPN's mid-season pick for the Player of the Year award sees Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo as the winner. Moreover, it does not consider Latson as a viable contender.

Apart from individual success, Player of the Year awards also factor in the toughness of schedule, competition, and team success in its final decision. Notre Dame, USC Trojans and UConn Huskies have had a balance of ranked and unranked contests throughout the season, giving its stars a good body of competition.

Meanwhile, Florida State has only played one ranked team (then-No. 24 California) and zero neutral site games. Nevertheless, Latson's talents have made noise in the college circuit, including a nod on the mid-season watchlist for the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy earlier this month.

The Seminoles will now begin the toughest stretch of games of their season. Latson's performance and the team's success in these games will factor heavily into the guard's candidacy for the annual awards. Florida State will face No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday.

Ta'Niya Latson will also get a chance to face her biggest challenger head-to-head on Feb. 27 at Notre Dame.

