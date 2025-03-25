Florida State vs. LSU Women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Aneesah Morrow

No. 3 seed LSU rode a hot-shooting performance into an easy second round NCAA Tournament win over No. 6 seed Florida State, 101-71. The Tigers will advance to the Spokane regional to face No. 2 seed NC State on Friday.

Ad

Florida State vs. LSU Box Score

Florida State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF M. Williams 7 4 0 0 0 0 1 M. Timpson 14 9 0 1 2 0 1 T. Latson 30 7 4 2 0 5 3 S. Bowles 10 4 2 0 0 3 3 O. Gordon 7 2 5 0 0 1 4 A. Treadwell 0 4 0 0 2 1 0 M. Valenzuela 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 R. Dias Dos Santos 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 C. Viegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 B. Turnage 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 A. Bonner 0 1 0 0 1 1 4

Ad

Trending

LSU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Morrow 26 11 7 2 0 2 1 S. Smith 20 12 6 3 1 1 3 M. Williams 28 1 1 1 0 2 2 L. Poa 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 F. Johnson 13 4 3 1 2 0 2 A. Bartlett 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 J. Wolfenbarger 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 A. Del Rosario 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 J. Richard 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 M. Sheppard 2 4 3 2 0 1 2 K. Gilbert 4 2 2 1 0 1 0 S. Day-Wilson 2 3 5 1 0 0 2

Ad

Florida State vs. LSU Game Summary

Florida State jumped out to an early 10-6 lead on a Ta'Niya Latson layup with 6:34 to play in the opening quarter. LSU reponded with an 11-0 run finishing on an Aneesah Morrow jumper with 4:28 in the quarter that gave the Tigers a 17-10 lead. LSU was ahead 31-24 at the end of the opening quarter.

Florida State had an impressive second quarter, going on a 10-2 run to open the quarter with Sydney Bowles's 3-pointer giving FSU a 34-33 advantage. LSU responded with a 9-2 run, and held a 50-49 advantage at halftime.

Ad

But the third quarter defined the game, with LSU's 31-6 scoring advantage defining the game. After O'mariah Gordon made a jumper to pull Florida State within 64-55, LSU scored the last 17 points of the quarter.

The Tigers shot 56% for the game and made 16 of 17 free throws (94%). The Tigers managed 29 assists on their 41 baskets. Florida State shot 36%, including 8-for-34 (24%) from 3-point range.

LSU was led by Mikaylah Williams's 28 points on 10-for-12 shooting. Aneesah Morrow neared a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Sa'Myah Smith added 20 points, 12 boards and six assists. Flau'Jae Johnson chipped in 13 points.

Ad

Florida State was led by Ta'Niya Latson, who had 30 points, albeit while shooting 11-for-26. Latson also grabbed seven rebounds. Makayla Timpson added 14 points and nine boards. Sydney Bowles tallied 10 points for the Seminoles.

LSU will face NC State in the Sweet 16. The other side of the bracket pits No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 Ole Miss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here