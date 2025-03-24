Florida State vs LSU women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for March 24 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The second-round matchup of the NCAA Women’s Tournament between the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers is set for 6 p.m. EDT on Monday. With a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, both teams will be looking to build on their dominant first-round performances.

No. 3 seed LSU (29-5) cruised past San Diego State with a commanding 103-48 victory. Meanwhile, No. 6 seed Florida State (24-8) also impressed in their first-round matchup, defeating George Mason 94-59.

Florida State’s Ta'Niya Latson, the nation’s leading scorer with an average of 25.0 points per game, continued her strong form by scoring a game-high 28 points against George Mason.

For LSU, Flau’Jae Johnson made an immediate impact in her return, leading the Tigers with 22 points against San Diego State, one of six players scoring in double figures during the win.

Florida State vs LSU prediction

Both teams had similar finishes to the regular season. Florida State ended with a 4-4 record in their last eight games, including two consecutive losses. LSU also finished 4-4 in that stretch but won three of their last four games, making it to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Offense will be a major factor in this game, as both teams are among the highest-scoring in the country. LSU averages 85.0 points per game, while Florida State puts up 87.4 points per contest.

However, LSU’s depth on offense could be the difference. Johnson’s return from injury, combined with Aneesah Morrow’s ability to record double-doubles, gives the Tigers an advantage.

Prediction: LSU 86, Florida State 82

Florida State vs LSU odds

Moneyline: Florida State +450, LSU -600

Spread: Florida State +11 (-110), LSU -11 (-110)

Total Points: Over/Under 170.5 (-110)

Florida State vs LSU head-to-head history

The Seminoles and Tigers have faced each other 10 times, with LSU holding a slight 6-4 advantage. Their only postseason meeting was in 2007. However, Florida State won the most recent contest in 2019, defeating LSU 70-62 on the road.

Where to watch Florida State vs LSU

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial available)

Florida State vs LSU projected Lineups

Florida State

Makayla Timpson – Forward

Malea Williams – Forward

O’Mariah Gordon – Guard

Ta’Niya Latson – Guard

Sydney Bowles – Guard

LSU

Aneesah Morrow – Forward

Sa’Myah Smith – Forward

Mikaylah Williams – Guard

Last-Tear Poa – Guard

Flau’Jae Johnson – Guard

