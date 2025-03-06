Florida vs. Alabama: Player stats and box score, March 5, 2025, 2024-25 college basketball season

No. 5 Florida is certainly rounding into NCAA Tournament form as the Gators took down No. 7 Alabama on the road in a 99-94 shootout. Florida (26-5, 13-4 SEC) likely grabbed the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament with the win. Alabama (23-7, 12-5) may have to fend off Tennessee to hang onto the No. 3 spot.

Florida vs. Alabama Player Stats and Box Score

Florida

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN W. Clayton Jr. 22 5 8 0 1 1 2 36 W. Richard 8 4 1 1 0 2 1 30 R. Chinyelu 9 11 0 2 1 1 2 20 A. Martin 10 5 2 1 0 1 1 30 A. Condon 27 10 1 0 2 1 4 30 M. Handlogten 2 4 0 1 0 0 2 10 U. Klavzar 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 9 T. Haugh 12 3 1 1 1 2 2 19 D. Aberdeen 7 2 1 0 0 1 3 16

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Philon 19 5 4 1 0 1 4 25 M. Sears 30 6 5 0 0 0 3 38 G. Nelson 10 4 3 0 1 2 4 29 C. Youngblood 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 C. Omoruyi 11 7 2 1 1 0 2 25 A. Holloway 3 3 1 1 0 2 0 15 M. Dioubate 1 4 2 1 0 0 0 15 J. Stevenson 4 2 1 1 0 0 5 17 A. Sherrell 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 10

Florida vs. Alabama Game Summary

The two teams traded early leads throughout a competitive first half. The biggest advantage of the first stanza was a 15-8 Florida lead on a Micah Handlogten layup with 14:39 to play in the half. Alabama responded with an 11-0 run to grab a 19-15 lead on a Grant Nelson dunk with 11:28 in the half.

From there, the game was back and forth. Florida grabbed a 41-40 halftime edge on an Alijah Martin 3-pointer in the final minute before intermission.

Early in the second half, Alabama rallied, grabbing a 52-47 lead on a Nelson free throw with 16:19 to play. Florida then took over the game, stretching its lead as far as 79-65 on a Walter Clayton layup with 5:56 to play. Alabama pulled within four points on several occasions, but never got closer.

Florida was led by Alex Condon, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. added 22 points and eight assists. Thomas Haugh chipped in 12 points and Alijah Martin added 10 more.

Mark Sears topped Alabama with 30 points, but shot 10-for-24 to reach that total. Labaron Philon added 19 points. Clifford Omoryui tallied 11 points and seven rebounds, while Grant Nelson and Aiden Sherrell each added 10 points.

Florida will finish the regular season by hosting Ole Miss on Saturday. With a win, the Gators will finish No. 2 in the SEC Tournament seeding. Alabama will finish the season having to travel to Auburn on Saturday. The Tide could even fall as far as No. 5 in the SEC Tournament seeding.

