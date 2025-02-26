Florida vs. Georgia: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The No. 3 Florida Gators got an unexpected surprise at Georgia in one of the SEC's biggest upsets of the season. The Bulldogs prevailed 88-83. Florida (24-4, 11-4 in the SEC) falls to third in the SEC with the upset loss. Georgia (17-11, 5-10 in the SEC) still has plenty of work to reach the NCAA Tournament, but the Bulldogs' hopes took a big step forward.

Florida vs. Georgia Player States and Box Score

Florida

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN W. Clayton Jr. 18 5 5 2 0 5 3 38 W. Richard 30 5 3 3 0 1 2 34 R. Chinyelu 3 4 0 1 0 2 5 15 T. Haugh 6 4 3 2 0 0 4 32 A. Martin 8 2 0 3 1 0 0 32 M. Handlogten 6 9 1 2 0 0 0 12 U. Klavazar 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 D. Aberdeen 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 7 A. Condon 9 3 0 1 1 0 3 21

Georgia

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN B. Cain 12 6 1 0 0 5 1 26 S. Demary Jr. 21 3 3 2 0 3 2 35 R. Godfrey 10 3 1 0 0 1 5 23 D. James 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 A. Newell 15 9 2 1 1 1 3 29 D. Leffew 8 2 0 0 0 2 2 26 S. Cyril 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 T. Lawrence 14 2 1 1 0 3 1 25 J. Abson 5 3 5 3 2 1 3 20

Florida vs. Georgia Game Summary

Asa Newell of Georgia threw down a dunk on the game's opening possession and the Bulldogs rolled quickly. Georgia took a 6-0 lead on a Silas Demary Jr. jumper, and extended the lead to 23-8 just after six minutes in on a trio of Blue Cain free throws. A Demary 3-pointer with 7:53 left in the first half made the Georgia lead 39-13.

Florida pulled within 45-32 on an Alijah Martin 3-pointer, but Georgia led 51-35 at the half. Florida pulled within 12 in the second half, but then shockingly, went on a late run. With 5:04 left, Georgia's lead was 78-67. Florida scored then next 13 points. The Gators took their first lead on a Thomas Haugh layup with 1:28 to play.

But with Florida up 80-78, Blue Cain drained a 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. After a steal, Georgia got a pair of free throws from RJ Godfrey to go up 83-80. Will Richard missed a 3-pointer to tie and Georgia held on.

Georgia was led by Demary, who had 21 points including four 3-pointers. Newell added 15 points and nine boards. Tyrin Lawrence notched 14 points as Blue Cain added a dozen, including the key 3-pointer and RJ Godfrey contributed 10 points.

Florida was led by a career game from Will Richard, who had 30 points, including 5-for-11 3-point shooting. In the first half, Richard shot 6-for-9 while the entire rest of the Florida team shot 6-for-24. Walter Clayton Jr. added 18 points for the Gators, but Florida shot just 18 for 29 (62.1%) from the free-throw line.

Florida will host No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday. Georgia will finish with a trio of unranked opponents, starting with a trip to Texas on Saturday.

