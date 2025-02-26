Florida vs. Georgia: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The No. 3 Florida Gators got an unexpected surprise at Georgia in one of the SEC's biggest upsets of the season. The Bulldogs prevailed 88-83. Florida (24-4, 11-4 in the SEC) falls to third in the SEC with the upset loss. Georgia (17-11, 5-10 in the SEC) still has plenty of work to reach the NCAA Tournament, but the Bulldogs' hopes took a big step forward.
Asa Newell of Georgia threw down a dunk on the game's opening possession and the Bulldogs rolled quickly. Georgia took a 6-0 lead on a Silas Demary Jr. jumper, and extended the lead to 23-8 just after six minutes in on a trio of Blue Cain free throws. A Demary 3-pointer with 7:53 left in the first half made the Georgia lead 39-13.
Florida pulled within 45-32 on an Alijah Martin 3-pointer, but Georgia led 51-35 at the half. Florida pulled within 12 in the second half, but then shockingly, went on a late run. With 5:04 left, Georgia's lead was 78-67. Florida scored then next 13 points. The Gators took their first lead on a Thomas Haugh layup with 1:28 to play.
But with Florida up 80-78, Blue Cain drained a 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. After a steal, Georgia got a pair of free throws from RJ Godfrey to go up 83-80. Will Richard missed a 3-pointer to tie and Georgia held on.
Georgia was led by Demary, who had 21 points including four 3-pointers. Newell added 15 points and nine boards. Tyrin Lawrence notched 14 points as Blue Cain added a dozen, including the key 3-pointer and RJ Godfrey contributed 10 points.
Florida was led by a career game from Will Richard, who had 30 points, including 5-for-11 3-point shooting. In the first half, Richard shot 6-for-9 while the entire rest of the Florida team shot 6-for-24. Walter Clayton Jr. added 18 points for the Gators, but Florida shot just 18 for 29 (62.1%) from the free-throw line.
Florida will host No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday. Georgia will finish with a trio of unranked opponents, starting with a trip to Texas on Saturday.
