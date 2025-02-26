  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Florida vs. Georgia: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

Florida vs. Georgia: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:34 GMT
Silas Demary led Mike White
Silas Demary led Mike White's Georgia Bulldogs to a major upset. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

The No. 3 Florida Gators got an unexpected surprise at Georgia in one of the SEC's biggest upsets of the season. The Bulldogs prevailed 88-83. Florida (24-4, 11-4 in the SEC) falls to third in the SEC with the upset loss. Georgia (17-11, 5-10 in the SEC) still has plenty of work to reach the NCAA Tournament, but the Bulldogs' hopes took a big step forward.

Ad

Florida vs. Georgia Player States and Box Score

Florida

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
W. Clayton Jr.1855205338
W. Richard3053301234
R. Chinyelu340102515
T. Haugh643200432
A. Martin820310032
M. Handlogten691200012
U. Klavazar30000018
D. Aberdeen01010127
A. Condon930110321
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Georgia

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
B. Cain1261005126
S. Demary Jr.2133203235
R. Godfrey1031001523
D. James311000113
A. Newell1592111329
D. Leffew820002226
S. Cyril00001123
T. Lawrence1421103125
J. Abson535321320
Ad

Florida vs. Georgia Game Summary

Asa Newell of Georgia threw down a dunk on the game's opening possession and the Bulldogs rolled quickly. Georgia took a 6-0 lead on a Silas Demary Jr. jumper, and extended the lead to 23-8 just after six minutes in on a trio of Blue Cain free throws. A Demary 3-pointer with 7:53 left in the first half made the Georgia lead 39-13.

Florida pulled within 45-32 on an Alijah Martin 3-pointer, but Georgia led 51-35 at the half. Florida pulled within 12 in the second half, but then shockingly, went on a late run. With 5:04 left, Georgia's lead was 78-67. Florida scored then next 13 points. The Gators took their first lead on a Thomas Haugh layup with 1:28 to play.

Ad

But with Florida up 80-78, Blue Cain drained a 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play. After a steal, Georgia got a pair of free throws from RJ Godfrey to go up 83-80. Will Richard missed a 3-pointer to tie and Georgia held on.

Georgia was led by Demary, who had 21 points including four 3-pointers. Newell added 15 points and nine boards. Tyrin Lawrence notched 14 points as Blue Cain added a dozen, including the key 3-pointer and RJ Godfrey contributed 10 points.

Ad

Florida was led by a career game from Will Richard, who had 30 points, including 5-for-11 3-point shooting. In the first half, Richard shot 6-for-9 while the entire rest of the Florida team shot 6-for-24. Walter Clayton Jr. added 18 points for the Gators, but Florida shot just 18 for 29 (62.1%) from the free-throw line.

Florida will host No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday. Georgia will finish with a trio of unranked opponents, starting with a trip to Texas on Saturday.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joe Cox
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी