Florida vs. Houston basketball Injury report and predictions, April 7: Latest on Walter Clayton Jr., L.J. Cryer and more

The 2025 NCAA men’s Tournament is set for its finale, as Florida and Houston face off in the national championship game on Monday. Both teams reached this stage after sealing impressive wins over more fancied opponents in the Final Four.

The Cougars went into the Final Four matchup against Duke, banking on their defense to stop Cooper Flagg and company. It looked like they would fail in this task, as they trailed entering into the final minutes of the game. However, Houston scored nine points in the final 34 seconds to turn the game around and won 70-67. L.J. Cryer put on a great show, with 26 points to lead the Cougars to their third NCAA final.

It was almost a similar case for Florida, who were behind for a large part of their Final Four affair against Auburn but turned things in the second half to win 79-73. Senior guard Walter Clayton, Jr. was impressive, scoring 34 points to lead the Gators to their first national championship game since winning back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007.

Having produced a 30-point game in the Elite Eight win over Texas Tech, Clayton became the first player since Larry Bird to score 30+ points in the Elite Eight and Final Four matchups in the same season. Player availability and squad depth will likely play a key role in who ends up winning the national title. However, both teams are lucky not to be missing anyone.

Florida vs. Houston basketball injury report

There are no injury reports for either team, with all their players fit and ready for the 2025 NCAA Tournament final.

Florida vs. Houston basketball prediction

Florida vs. Houston is expected to be a tight affair, as the odds suggest. Houston are the slight favorites with -105 moneyline odds, while Florida are at -115 per Bet365.

Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are one of the best defensive teams in the country, and they are known for their huge focus on physicality. Rebounds will play a huge factor here, as this was one of Houston’s weapons in the win over Duke.

The reliance on Clayton Jr. could also be another factor that could work against Florida. If the senior guard lives up to his billing and is allowed to get hot, it hands the Gators a big chance, though the team's dependence on Clayton also makes it easier for Houston to prepare defensively.

Prediction: Florida 68, Houston 72

